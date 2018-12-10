LG To Unveil New Gram Laptops, Evolved To A Whole New Scale At CES 2019

The 14-inch model is a 2-in-1 "convertible" laptop which conveniently folds to transform from laptop to tablet and back again, presenting users with unparalleled flexibility for a truly versatile on-the-go experience. Equipped with more processing power and all-around usability, the LG gram 17 stays true to the LG winning formula, combining the technology and features users demand with a level of portability previously thought impossible for a laptop this size.

LG gram 2-in-1

New to the 2019 lineup is the LG gram 2-in-1, a CES Innovation Award winner. This creative portable computer conveniently folds to transform from laptop to tablet and back again. Presenting users with unparalleled flexibility, the LG gram 2-in-1 is also sure to satisfy those seeking a truly versatile on-the-go experience.

The convertible model boasts a distinctive form factor with a 14-inch large touch screen maintaining ultra-light weight while cleverly integrating a 360-degree hinge to maximize versatility and creativity possibilities. Thanks to its unique hinge structure, the 2-in-1 functions as both a laptop and tablet, letting users choose the mode they prefer for their favorite activities such as browsing the web, watching videos or creating and viewing content while also meeting the U.S. military MIL-STD-810G standard for durability.

The convertible laptop comes with a Wacom AES 2.0 Pen with 4,096 pressure levels and tilt detection, enabling a natural, precise drawing experience. The LG gram 2-in-1 features Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5, which is known for its resistance against drops, scratches or bumps to help protect its gorgeous, vivid display. The 2-in-1 convertible also employs LG's premium IPS display technology guaranteeing outstanding picture quality from a wide viewing angle. Powered by a large 72W battery, this gram can operate for up to 21 hours between charges.1

LG gram 17

While many competing products require consumers to choose between portability and performance, the LG gram is redefining the 17-inch category so consumers don't have to sacrifice either. As a CES 2019 Innovation Awards honoree, it offers speed, power and an impressive 17-inch high-resolution display all within a 15.6-inch class body.

The 17-inch LG gram is equipped with a Wide Quad Extended Graphics Array (WQXGA) display that has twice the pixels (2560 x 1600) of a standard Full HD screen, resulting in highly detailed images with incredibly precise color reproduction. The display's 16:10 ratio offers more screen real estate than the usual 16:9 format, making it ideal for image- and video-editing, viewing multiple documents and a variety of other applications. The new model is a great choice for media and business professionals who require an extremely portable large-screen laptop that provides strong performance.

Where most 17-inch laptops tip the scale at more than four pounds, the LG gram 17 weighs in at a mere three pounds and is believed to be the lightest 17-inch laptop on the market. The new LG gram 17 features a highly efficient 72W battery that allows up to 19.5 hours of operation on a single charge1, giving users more time on the go. Slim and stylish, the LG gram also complies with the U.S. military MIL-STD-810G durability criteria, covering seven resilience factors including shock, dust and extreme temperatures.

Contrary to what its size might suggest, the 17-inch LG gram is a powerhouse portable workstation. With the newest 8th Generation Intel® Core™ processor and up to 16GB of DDR4 memory, the laptop works efficiently and smoothly, even when running the most resource-thirsty files and apps. The laptop comes with a 256GB solid-state drive (SSD) and has an extra slot for an additional SSD, allowing double the onboard storage.

The LG gram 17 incorporates a variety of features that bring more convenience to its everyday users. The inclusion of ThunderboltTM 3 means users can charge devices, transfer files and display content via a single port,[2] with transfer speeds of up to 40 GBs per second, eight times faster than a conventional USB 3.0 connection. Meanwhile, the laptop's Precision Glass Touchpad ensures responsive control and offers four-point touch recognition. A backlit keyboard with two brightness settings makes it possible to use the laptop in dim environments.

For immersive surround sound on the go, DTS Headphone X realistically simulates the 11.1 channel array found in movie theaters. Enhancing security and saving time, the accurate fingerprint reader enables users to power on and log in simultaneously.

"LG gram has evolved in accordance with what consumers have been asking for – super-light laptops that pair performance with optimum portability," said Jang Ik-hwan, head of LG's IT business division. "With beautiful displays, compelling design and enough power for productivity and play, the 2019 LG gram models deliver convenience on a whole new scale, bringing unprecedented value to the laptop experience."

Visitors to LG's booth (Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall #11100) at CES 2019 will experience first-hand the new features of the 2019 LG gram models.

For more information on the LG gram 2-in-1, visit https://www.lg.com/us/laptops/lg-14T990-UAAS8U1-ultra-slim-laptop.

For more information on the LG gram 17, visit https://www.lg.com/us/laptops/lg-17Z990-RAAS8U1-ultra-slim-laptop.

For additional CES news, visit ces2019.lgusnewsroom.com.

1LG gram notebook batteries on the 14 and 17 inch models last up to 21.5 and 19 hours, respectively, based on 2014 MobileMark® criteria. Battery life may vary depending on product use.

2Thunderbolt™ 3 option not available in all markets.

