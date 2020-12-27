LG to Unveil Newly Designed InstaView Refrigerators at CES 2021

LG's iconic InstaView Door-in-Door technology is receiving convenience-enhancing updates in 2021. Helping to minimize cold air loss and extend food freshness, the LG InstaView panel illuminates the interior of the refrigerator with just two quick knocks on the transparent glass so users can see inside without opening the door, while Door-in-Door technology helps organize everyday favorites for quick and easy access to often-used items without having to open the entire refrigerator. New 2021 side-by-side models offer a larger, more immersive tinted glass panel that complements the new seamless stainless-steel flat door panel design for the ultimate elegant aesthetic never before offered on side-by-side configurations. With a 23 percent larger InstaView window than previous models, seeing what's inside is easier than ever.

LG's new InstaView refrigerators also incorporate LG's UVnano technology that harnesses the power of light to effortlessly and effectively help maintain a hygienic and germ-free water dispenser. First introduced in 2017 on the company's most premium water dispenser products, UVnano helps remove up to 99.99 percent of bacteria on the refrigerator's dispenser after 24 hours.1

A CES 2021 Innovation Awards Best of Innovation winner, the new LG InstaView refrigerator with voice recognition makes time spent in the kitchen more productive and more convenient. Consumers no longer have to struggle to open the refrigerator door when their hands are full of groceries. New voice recognition technology lets users speak simple voice commands like "Open the refrigerator door." LG's interactive voice technology also makes it possible to ask the refrigerator for today's agenda or to check the status of the ice and water dispensers.2 And with Amazon Dash Replenishment, homeowners can order replacement water filters automatically by linking their Amazon account with the LG ThinQ® app.

Every new InstaView product in the lineup incorporates LG's proven freshness-enhancing systems, LINEARCooling™ and DoorCooling+™. LINEARCooling minimizes temperature fluctuations – the main cause of food spoilage3 – while DoorCooling+ simultaneously cools the entire refrigerator compartment evenly by distributing powerful airflow from a strategically positioned vent.4

Debuting in InstaView French-Door refrigerators last year, LG Craft Ice™ is now coming to Side-by-Side InstaView refrigerators in 2021. The two-inch, slow-melting ice balls generated by the LG Craft Ice system make drinks look great while keeping them cool longer.

The 2021 LG InstaView refrigerator lineup will be on display in LG's virtual exhibition booth during CES 2021 starting Jan. 11.

1 Assessed by TÜV Rheinland in 2020 using LG testing method measuring reduction of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to product's UV LED for 10 minutes per hour after a total of 24 hours in normal household use setting. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. Product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles.



2 Voice assistant feature requires connection of LG ThinQ app via Wi-Fi. Voice assistant results may vary based on volume of user's voice, intonation as well as ambient noise.



3 Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in fresh food compartment between LG models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN (±0.5C°), French Door GF-L570PL (±0.5C°), Side-by-Side J811NS35 (±0.5C°), Top Freezer B607S (±0.5C°) and Top Freezer B606S (±1.0C°), on no load and normal temperature setting. Results may vary in actual usage.



4 Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing time needed for temperature of water in top basket to drop between Door Cooling+ and Non-Door Cooling+ models. DoorCooling+ pauses when door is opened.

