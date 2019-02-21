LG unveils two groundbreaking smartphones at MWC 2019 to usher in new era of mobility.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has captured the imaginations of consumers the world over at Mobile World Congress 2019 with the simultaneous unveiling of its newest G and V series flagship smartphones. At the Center de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona (CCIB) in Barcelona, LG introduced the new LG G8 ThinQ, alongside its first 5G phone, LG V50 ThinQ 5G for a double dose of excitement.

A Fresh Mobile Experience

LG G8 ThinQ carries the tradition of offering consumers worldwide a palette of convenience-enhancing features with a focus on delivering advanced optics and audio capabilities. What's more, the subtle, understated design philosophy that discards all nonessential design elements gives the LG G8 ThinQ an undeniably stylish appearance. Flawless aesthetics are not limited to the front of the device as its zero-protrusion rear camera creates a satisfyingly smooth surface. Crystal Sound OLED, an audio advancement that uses the smartphone's display as a speaker diaphragm, eliminates the need for a front speaker, adding to the minimalist aesthetic.

LG G8 ThinQ is the world's first smartphone with advanced palm vein authentication, made possible by the combination of the Z Camera backed up by ToF technology. LG's Hand ID identifies owners by recognizing the shape, thickness and other individual characteristics of the veins in the palms of their hands. Simply placing a pre-registered hand in front of the front-facing camera for a split second is all it takes to unlock the LG G8 ThinQ and all its content. Since ToF technology in LG's Z Camera sees objects in 3D and is not affected by ambient light, accuracy is unaffected by light from external sources. Further, two dimensional images of the face cannot be used to unlock the phone since photographs have no depth. With multiple forms of biometric authentication, LG is delivering more options for smartphone security than any other manufacturer, allowing consumers to choose which option is most convenient for them.

The Z Camera is also implemented to advance the user experience with Air Motion gesture recognition. Without ever touching the phone – useful in scenarios like cooking or cleaning – users can answer or end calls, take screenshots, switch between applications or adjust the volume. Controlling the LG G8 ThinQ is as simple as waving a hand or swiping the air, adding convenience to consumers who are increasingly doing more at home and on-the-go.

Video Portrait makes its debut on the LG G8 ThinQ, giving users control of bokeh while filming video in Portrait Mode with the rear camera. By analyzing distance and depth with Dual FOV technology, users can capture exactly what they see making it possible to produce videos that look incredibly polished and professional.

Beyond optics, LG G8 ThinQ excels when it comes to multimedia performance as the first G series device from LG to feature OLED display technology. The large QHD+ FullVision Display measures 6.1-inches with 564 pixels per inch, allowing for an incredible amount of detail.

The LG G8 ThinQ will be available in the coming weeks in the United States. Pricing and availability will be announced by major carriers and national retailers. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/us/mobile-phones/g8-thinq.

The Perfect Smartphone for the 5G Generation

Giving consumers the ability to enjoy all 5G has to offer as soon as service becomes available, the groundbreaking LG V50 ThinQ 5G has been carefully crafted to provide an exceptional user experience. LG's first 5G handset will exceed expectations, allowing users to experience high-quality content at 5G speeds.

LG has gone all out to boost the display and audio performance of LG V50 ThinQ 5G so consumers can enjoy more immersive content as they watch more and play more on 5G. A 6.4-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio offers users an immersive experience whether they're viewing a video or enjoying a game. Plus, with DTS:X technology onboard, LG V50 ThinQ 5G provides a surround sound experience that enhances the content quality to create a realistic soundscape with suburb clarity and depth.

LG's 5G smartphone features optical innovations that enable users to take extraordinary pictures and videos of the highest quality. Looking beyond still images, LG implemented Portrait Video in both the front and rear cameras, building on video bokeh effect found on the rear camera of the LG G8 ThinQ.

LG's first 5G device is powered by the newest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform, with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem and antenna modules with integrated RF transceiver, RF front-end and antenna elements and LG's optimized software to deliver the advanced processing power required for 5G. The Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform also provides breakthrough Wi-Fi and Bluetooth performance by including the Qualcomm® WCN3998, an integrated 2x2 Wi-Fi 6-ready and Bluetooth 5 mobile connectivity chipset offering fast, security-rich and robust connected experiences. The phone is also equipped with a 4,000mAh battery and a new Vapor Chamber heat-dissipation system which helps to keep internal temperatures low and support sustained apps processing performance – even when multitasking.

Inheriting the V series' thin, stylish design, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G is just 8.3 millimeters thin and weighs only 183 grams. To maintain its sleek profile with uninterrupted lines, the rear lens housing is completely flush with the back of the phone. This engineering is achieved without sacrificing durability as LG V50 ThinQ is compliant with U.S. military MIL-STD 810G standards.

LG V50 ThinQ 5G will be available exclusively from Sprint in the coming months. LG V50 ThinQ is also expected to be available from another American wireless service provider later this year. For more information, please visit https://www.lg.com/us/mobile-phones/v50-thinq-5g.

MWC 2018 attendees are encouraged to visit LG's booth in Hall 3 of Fira Gran Via from February 25-28 for more information on LG's newest smartphones as well as other exciting mobile innovations.

Key Specifications:

LG G8 ThinQ

Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform

Display: 6.1-inch 19.5:9 QHD+ OLED FullVision (3120 x 1440 / 564ppi)

Memory: 6GB RAM / 128GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera:

- Rear 16MP Wide (F1.9 / 1.0μm / 107˚)

12MP Standard (F1.5 / 1.4μm / 78˚)

- Front 8MP Standard (F1.7 / 1.22μm / 80˚)

Z Camera (ToF)

Battery: 3500mAh

Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Size: 151.9 x 71.8 x 8.4mm

Weight: 167g

Network: 3G / 4G LTE-A

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 / NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible)

Biometrics: Hand ID / Face Unlock / Fingerprint Sensor

Colors: Carmine Red / New Aurora Black / New Platinum Gray

/ New Aurora Black / New Platinum Gray Other: Boombox Speaker + Crystal Sound OLED Stereo Speaker / AI CAM / Google Lens / Google Assistant / Super Far Field Voice Recognition / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / FM Radio

LG V50 ThinQ 5G

Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform

Display: 6.4-inch 19.5:9 QHD+ OLED FullVision (3120 x 1440 / 564ppi)

Memory: 6GB RAM / 128GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera:

- Rear 16MP Wide (F1.9 / 1.0μm / 107˚)

12MP Standard (F1.5 / 1.4μm / 78˚)

12MP Telephoto (F2.4 / 1.0μm / 47˚)

- Front 8MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.12μm / 80˚)

5MP Wide (F2.2 / 1.0μm / 90˚)

Battery: 4000mAh

Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Size: 159.2 x 76.1 x 8.3mm

Weight: 183g

Network: 3G / 4G LTE-A / 5G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 / NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible)

Colors: Astro Black

Other: Full-range Stereo Speakers / Boombox Speaker / AI CAM / Google Lens / Google Assistant / Super Far Field Voice Recognition / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor / Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology / MIL-STD-810G Compliance / FM Radio

