LG Uplus Taps on Cloudera to Build Real-time Big Data Analytics Platform to Deliver 5G Network Service Excellence

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, Inc. , (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, today announced that LG Uplus has chosen Cloudera's data platform for improving its 5G network service quality and optimizing the customer experience. With Cloudera, LG Uplus is empowered to leverage the actionable intelligence and insights generated from the data to support its digital transformation initiatives and future proof its journey to the cloud.

As one of the first telecommunication providers to commercialize 5G services, LG Uplus has been focused on bringing innovative services to its customers and enhancing the work efficiency of network workers since 2019. With Cloudera's data platform as its foundation, LG Uplus established the Network Real-time Analytic Platform (NRAP), which includes the necessary infrastructure to collect and analyze large-scale big data in real-time, from mobile devices to the service equipment of the telecommunication company.

The NRAP improves data utilization and analysis accuracy by providing data lake and data warehouse capabilities that include the processing and transmission of terabytes of data within a few seconds to the integrated Network Management System (NMS). With the real-time data processing capability of NRAP, LG Uplus has been able to achieve business benefits such as improving the customer center's customer quality response time and pushing the service-based network quality monitoring level to near real-time, thereby improving customer satisfaction and reducing the overall amount of fieldwork. With an integrated platform that supports real-time quality monitoring and analysis of network services, LG Uplus collects and categorizes data by type and monitors it on a single dashboard to reduce overall network operation costs and improve work efficiency.

Rolled out as a pilot at the time when 5G services first went commercial, the NRAP now manages hundreds of types and hundreds of terabytes of data generated daily from telecommunication network services, enabling LG Uplus to gain meaningful insights from the data and manage services for a total of 20 million users in South Korea. Using the NRAP, LG Uplus continues to power the next-generation network operating system and secure data competitiveness to support digital transformation in response to the post-COVID19 era that LG Group is actively promoting.

Jin-Soo Jang, Manager of the NMS Development team at LG Uplus said, "LG Uplus was the first of its kind to launch a worldwide 5G network and has provided innovative services meeting the ever-changing needs of customers. By leveraging on data analytics, the NRAP has helped us to quickly respond to customer service quality issues while reducing the duplications in our operations. This has improved our work efficiencies, and sharpened LG Corporation's competitive advantage in our path toward digital transformation."

Hyoung-Jun Kang, Country Manager of Cloudera Korea said, "Telecommunication providers are some of the largest aggregators of data and have access to a variety of data sources. To make the most of the increased volume, variety and complexity of data and gain the enterprise data insights that drive business value, telecommunication providers need to be able to handle any data, anywhere from the edge to AI. With Cloudera as the backbone of the NRAP, we are committed to supporting LG Uplus as it embraces a digital transformation journey that's underpinned by data management and analytics initiatives."

