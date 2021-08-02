LG USA Announces New Tone Free Fp8 Wireless Earbud Pricing & Availability

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., August 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced today the U.S. pricing and availability of the latest TONE Free® FP8 wireless earbuds. The LG TONE Free FP8, is part of LG's updated TONE Free FP series consisting of two additional models (FP9 and FP5), both of which will be available in the U.S. later this month. Available now at LG.com and LG-authorized retailers at a suggested price of $179.99.

In addition to its comfortable in-ear fit, active noise cancellation, hygiene-boosting UVnano charging case, and Headphone Spatial Processing from Meridian Audio, the FP8 newly offers 3D Sound Stage. This feature expands the sound stage via spatial up-mixing to bring users more lifelike audio for a more captivating listening experience. With larger, upgraded drivers and diaphragms featuring silicone edging allowing for more flexibility and movement, the new TONE Free FP8 now delivers a more powerful bass without compromising clarity or detail.1

With three microphones in each earbud, the FP8 offers a better calling experience by making the user's voice clearer and with less intrusive ambient noise getting in the way. New Whispering Mode permits for greater call privacy and clarity, allowing users to hold the right earbud close to their mouths as a dedicated microphone - the perfect solution for making and taking calls in environments such as a library or crowded subway.

Active noise cancelling on new TONE Free earbuds eliminate low-frequency sounds that can't be completely blocked by the passive noise cancellation eartips. The microphones on the earbuds listen for ambient noises and neutralize them by producing identical sound waves that are inaudible to the listener, leaving just the sound from the music or podcast to enjoy. 2

With an auto-cleaning UVnano charging case to keep the speaker mesh clean, the UV LED built into the TONE Free cases is tested to reduce bacteria on the earbuds' speaker mesh by 99.9 percent in just five minutes while charging.3 For listeners who want wireless charging, the FP8 also has that covered. LG's earbuds additionally feature medical-grade, hypoallergenic ear gels.4

LG's newest True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds now deliver greater user convenience with wider compatibility, simpler connectivity. The FP8 can quickly and easily pair with a wide range of devices including Windows PCs and laptops. For longer enjoyment and extended on-the-go convenience, LG's FP8 guarantee exceptional battery life, delivering up to 10 hours of playback time between charges for a total of up to 24 hours of usage when used with the charging case. With quick charge, five minutes in the case equates to up to one hour of listening, perfect for those times when you forget to charge the night before. Additionally, with an IPX4 rating5, the FP8 provide water resistance against raindrops, splashing and perspiration while working out.

Paired with the TONE Free app, LG's newest earbuds deliver even more capabilities with access to an equalizer, Ambient Sound mode, touch control customization and Find My Earbuds to help locate either earbud when lost or misplaced. The app also features LAB, where users can access special settings such as Whispering Mode and Game Mode.

For more information on the LG TONE Free FP8 and the rest of the upcoming lineup models, please visit LG.com.

Specifications:

FP8

Pricing $179.99 Active Noise Cancelling O UVnano O (during wired & wireless charging) Medical-grade Ear Gels O Sound Solution Meridian 3D Sound Stage O Plug & Wireless X Microphones 3 mics Ambient Mode / Chat Mode O Multi Pairing O Swift Paring O Wireless Charging O Battery Life (ANC off) Up to 24hrs (earbuds 10hrs) IP Rating IPX4 OS Compatibility Android / iOS Colors Charcoal Black / Pearl White / Haze Gold



1 Compared to previous LG models 2 Based on internal testing using pink noise with Active Noise Cancellation feature turned on and off. Active Noise Cancellation feature must be manually turned on. 3 UVnano is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit nanometer. Independent testing shows the UVnano charging case kills 99.9% of bacteria on the speaker mesh of the earbuds in five minutes while charging. 4 This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device. The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements. 5 IPX4 Water Resistance: Earbuds tested under controlled laboratory conditions with an IPX4 rating. Resistant to splashed water. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet. Case has not been tested for IPX4.

About LG Electronics USA LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing.

