LGBT Chamber, Herzing University-Brookfield Partner on Scholarship for LGBT Healthcare Professionals

MILWAUKEE, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce and Herzing University-Brookfield today announced a scholarship for LGBT individuals working in the healthcare industry. The Pride in Healthcare scholarship opens up new possibilities for members of the Greater Milwaukee LGBT community to pursue careers in healthcare and further raise awareness among all healthcare professionals of the need for increased cultural understanding when caring for and supporting coworkers of the LGBT population.

The fifty-percent scholarships provide half-off tuition, up to $15,000, through Herzing University's Brookfield campus for LGBT employees of three Chamber members in southeastern Wisconsin – Aurora Health Care, Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, and Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin health network.

"This scholarship will allow employees at three of our Chamber members the opportunity to get the skills they need to advance their career to the next level and help build the next generation of LGBTQ leaders in the healthcare industry," said Jason Rae, President & CEO of the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

Pride in Healthcare scholarship applications are now being accepted by the LGBT Chamber of Commerce and must be submitted online at https://go.herzing.edu/pride-Scholarship by August 2, 2019. Applications include short essay questions and require a letter of recommendation from the applicant's current employer.

"Herzing University is committed to helping LGBT students get the training and education they need to move ahead in their careers, as well as to helping build the most diverse and inclusive healthcare industry we can," said Jarvis Racine, Campus President at Herzing University-Brookfield. "We hope many members of the LGBT community working at these outstanding institutions take advantage of this opportunity."

A committee will review all scholarship applications and select the recipients. Students receiving the scholarship must apply to Herzing University-Brookfield for admittance beginning in the fall 2019 semester and enroll in any of the following programs:

Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN)

RN-BSN Completion program

Master of Science in Nursing (MSN)

Physical Therapy Assistant (PTA)

Medical Assisting

Medical Office Administration

Insurance Billing & Coding

Healthcare Management (HCM)

Health Information Management (HIM)

MBA with a concentration in Healthcare Management

In addition to receiving the scholarship, recipients will be asked to volunteer five hours per month to support the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce and its work to build a strong, diverse business community.

"We are so thankful for Herzing University's forward-thinking leadership and commitment to building the next generation of LGBT leaders in the healthcare industry here in southeastern Wisconsin," Rae said.

About Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce

The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce is an organization of gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and LGBT-allied businesses, corporations and professionals throughout the state of Wisconsin. It offers networking opportunities, business development efforts within the LGBT community, and educational programming to its members. The organization has more than 600 members from around the state. In 2015, the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce received the National Chamber of the Year Award from the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC). More information can be found online at: www.wislgbtchamber.com .

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with nine campuses across seven states, a continuing education division and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 30,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, diploma and continuing education programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2019, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission; www.hlcommission.org or (800) 621-7440. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

