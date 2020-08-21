LGBTQ+ Family Support Group Joins Teamsters Local 856

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at the Our Family Coalition based in San Francisco have joined Teamsters Local 856. The Coalition organizes workshops, support groups, classes and seasonal celebrations in support of LGBTQ+ families with children, prospective parents, youth, allies, community partners and volunteers in San Francisco and the East Bay.

Corey Hallman, business agent with Local 856, said the local is looking forward to helping secure health care that is affordable for the new members, improving working conditions and providing support for retention of staff.

"I'm proud that Teamsters Local 856 represents 17,000 workers in the Bay Area and last December became the union representative at the Rainbow Community Center of Contra Costa County, which also supports LGBTQ+ people," Hallman said. "The Teamsters are a truly diverse union and we are pleased to welcome the workers at Our Family Coalition into the Teamster family."

"I believe that the Teamsters are going to help us be able to advocate for ourselves and our community," said Drew Eberhardt, Family Programs Coordinator for the Coalition.

Founded in 1949, Teamsters Local 856 represents more than 17,000 hardworking members in the San Francisco Bay Area, North Bay, Sacramento, and Central Valley communities.

SOURCE Teamsters Local 856