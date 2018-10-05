LGBTQ Students Encouraged to Apply for Scholarships

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) students enrolling in undergraduate or graduate programs for the 2019-2020 academic year are encouraged to apply online for a Point Foundation Scholarship. Point Foundation (Point) is the nation's largest scholarship-granting organization for LGBTQ students of merit and currently is providing financial assistance and programmatic support to 97 students.



Applications open online November 1, 2018 at www.pointfoundation.org/apply.

Students may submit their application until 11:59 p.m. PST January 28, 2019.



A short application information video is available online.

According to a survey by StudentLoanHero.com, LGBTQ students accrue $16,000 more debt on average than their heterosexual peers. Moreover, nearly a third of LGBTQ students report being discriminated against because of their gender identity or sexual orientation when seeking financial assistance for higher education. Recognizing that LGBTQ students face distinct financial disadvantages and marginalization, Point Foundation provides its scholarship recipients with mentoring and leadership development training as well as financial support.

"Despite the constant attacks on our community, our LGBTQ young people are eager to develop the skills they need to fight back against discrimination and become the leaders our country so desperately needs," said Jorge Valencia, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer of Point Foundation. "These students' determination to create an equitable society that values and celebrates diversity needs to be – and can be – realized with our support."

To receive a Point Foundation Scholarship, candidates must demonstrate academic excellence, leadership skills, community involvement, and financial need. Attention is given to applicants who have experienced marginalization and/or are working to improve the lives of marginalized groups, particularly the LGBTQ community.

Speaking at the 2018 Point Honors Los Angeles event, Herb Hamsher Point Scholar Nia Clark, a social work student at California State University, proudly told the audience:

"I am bigger than the discrimination that threatens my black Trans existence every day. I am somebody. I'm a leader. I'm a Point Scholar. And I'm going to change the world by living authentically and unapologetically in my truth."

Once selected, each scholar is paired with a mentor and participates in leadership development training with fellow Point Scholars. Point Scholars also give back to the LGBTQ community by completing an individual community service project each year. After graduation, scholars become part of Point's growing alumni network, connecting them with caring individuals and professional contacts in a wide range of fields throughout the nation. Since 2002, Point has awarded more than 450 scholarships.

Individuals, corporations, and organizations can support Point's mission by designating a scholarship with a "Name," which recognizes the donor, an individual, or an institution. Named Scholarship donors pledge to cover the financial assistance and programmatic support Point provides its scholars. New Named Scholarships for the 2019 - 2020 academic year will include: CAA Point Scholarship; FedEx Point Scholarship; Stacy R. Friedman Point Scholarship; and the Patti Sue Mathis Point Scholarship.

The 2019 class of Point Foundation Scholarship recipients will be announced in June 2019 for LGBTQ Pride Month.



About Point Foundation

About Point Foundation: Point Foundation empowers promising LGBTQ students to achieve their full academic and leadership potential – despite the obstacles often put before them – to make a significant impact on society. Since 2002, Point has awarded more than 400 scholarships. The Foundation promotes change through scholarship funding, mentorship, leadership development and community service training. www.pointfoundation.org

