LGCY Power Launches Rooftop Solar Installation Division

"LGCY Power is pleased to be adding clean energy jobs to Texas, and even though we are based in Utah, we picked Texas first to give its citizens the electricity options they need after the power outages this past winter," said Doug Robinson, CEO of LGCY Power. "LGCY was founded to help people become the best versions of themselves, and we believe that includes living in communities that have options for reliable, clean and sustainable energy. We will be expanding throughout Texas and other states in the near future."

The Utah-based company was started in 2014 by Doug Robinson & Luke Toone as a customer acquisition company for residential solar, and worked exclusively in that capacity for six years. LGCY has since grown to a presence in 30 states, and selected Texas to launch the installation division. These are often referred to as an EPC, or an engineering, procurement and construction company for solar.

"The demand for capable and efficient rooftop solar installation companies continues to grow, and LGCY brings the experience of more than 40,000 residential solar system builds to Texas," said Alex Mortensen, President of LGCY Power and head of the team behind the solar installation division. "The U.S. faces greater demand than ever on its electric grid as evidenced by the many power outages across the nation recently, and solar power not only helps alleviate that demand, but also shows immense promise for sustainability."

LGCY also recently added a veteran team to its staff to lead the expansion of its installation arm from its Utah headquarters, including Chris Iglesias as Vice President of Operations; Adam Bohe, Vice President of Supply Chain & Asset Management; and Brett Martin as Director of Field Operations. LGCY has acquired more than 16,000 square feet of office and warehouse space for the expansion at 1516 Central Park Dr., Hurst, TX 76053.



