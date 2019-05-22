LG's #1 Rated Home Appliances(1) Lead 2019 Memorial Day Promotion Parade

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG's Memorial Day promotions are back – this time featuring savings on its award-winning lineup of appliances for the home. Whether in the kitchen or laundry room, LG Electronics USA is helping consumers save big with cool savings on a variety of energy efficient, time-saving products that spruce up the home and help create a healthier environment. The nationwide promotion, available now through June 5 at participating U.S. retailers2, features:

Consumers can save big on America’s #1 ranked washers and dryers in performance and reliability, according to a leading consumer magazine. Nearly all are ENERGY STAR® certified – and select LG washing machines and the LG Styler steam clothing care system are CERTIFIED asthma and allergy friendly® by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

The LG Ultimate Laundry Room - CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly®

Get an LG Ultimate Laundry Room – featuring an LG washer, dryer and LG Styler steam clothing care system – for as low as $2,397 after rebate (a $1,400 savings). 3 Upgrade to LG's TurboWash® Time Saver Suite that includes a five-piece bundle – complete with the LG SideKick mini pedestal washer and dryer pedestal – for $3,575 after rebate. 4

– featuring an LG washer, dryer and LG Styler steam clothing care system – after rebate (a savings). that includes a five-piece bundle – complete with the LG SideKick mini pedestal washer and dryer pedestal – for after rebate. Save money and time with new TurboWash360° front-load washers , which use five powerful jets to surround clothes from multiple angles for a complete clean – even for big loads – in under 30 minutes. 5 During the LG Memorial Day promotion period, shoppers can save up to $200 on the new WM3900.

, which use five powerful jets to surround clothes from multiple angles for a complete clean – even for big loads – in under 30 minutes. During the LG Memorial Day promotion period, shoppers can save up to on the new Score top savings on top-load washers , including the new LG TurboWash3D™ washers that deliver a complete and gentle clean without the agitator. The new WT7300 is available for $160 off.

, including the new LG TurboWash3D™ washers that deliver a complete and gentle clean without the agitator. The new is available for off. Save more than $500 on LG Styler – a first-of-its-kind steam clothing care system that use the gentle power of steam – no chemicals – to refresh fabrics, including jackets, clothing, bags, pillows and even stuffed animals.

Award-Winning LG Kitchen Appliances

Get more style and innovation for less with big savings on LG kitchen packages as well as ENERGY STAR certified refrigerators, dishwashers and more:

Score a four-piece kitchen bundle for $3,626 (a savings of $1,640 after $300 rebate) , featuring an LG InstaView Refrigerator™ , range, microwave and dishwasher. 6

, featuring an , range, microwave and dishwasher. Get an LG French Door refrigerator for only $1,799 (a savings of $650 ) in stainless steel or black stainless steel. 7 Upgrade to LG InstaView refrigerator for only $2,349 (save $700 ) in stainless steel or black stainless steel. 8

in stainless steel or black stainless steel. Upgrade to in stainless steel or black stainless steel. Enjoy up to $500 in savings on LG QuadWash™ dishwashers featuring revolutionary cleaning technology that uses four Multi-Motion spray arms instead of just two that power-clean dishes from multiple angles. Select models are available now for a promotion price of $611 . Upgrade to LG QuadWash with TrueSteam® for up 60 percent fewer water spots on dishware and enjoy savings of more than $100 on select models.9

To see all of LG's 2019 Memorial Day appliance savings, visit www.lg.com/us/promotions.

"LG" and the LG logo are trademarks of LG Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

1 J.D. Power ranked LG highest in 2018 customer satisfaction with top-mount freezer refrigerators four years in a row, with top load washers and free-standing ranges for two years in a row and with side-by-side refrigerators for the first time. LG received the highest numerical score in the respective segments of the J.D. Power 2018 Laundry and Kitchen Appliance Satisfaction Study, based on 18,215 (kitchen) and 8,629 (laundry) total responses, measuring customer opinions about their new appliance purchased in the previous 12 months, surveyed March-April 2018. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com.

According to the 2018 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) survey of customers rating their household appliance manufacturers. The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) is the only national cross-industry measure of customer satisfaction in the United States. Each year, the ACSI uses data from interviews with roughly 250,000 customers as inputs to an econometric model for analyzing customer satisfaction with more than 380 companies in 46 industries and 10 economic sectors. To learn more about the American Customer Satisfaction Index, visit www.theacsi.org

2 Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice.

Quantities are limited. Check with your local retailers for final price and availability.

3 After point of sale discounts and $300 mail-in rebate when compared with MSRP for models WT7300CW, DLE7300WE and S3WFBN. Gas dryer model priced higher. Terms and conditions apply. See retailer for details.

4 LG front-load washers with TurboWash360 available during LG's Memorial Day Promotion include: WM4370HKA, WM8100HVA, WM3900HBA, WM3900HWA

5 Based on independent testing comparing models WM3900HBA and WM4370HWA in normal cycle with TurboWash™360° option, 10 lb. load vs. TurboWash® 2.0 option, 8 lb. load (Feb. 2019).

6 After point of sale discounts and $300 mail-in rebate when compared with MSRP for models LFXC22596S, LRE3194ST, LMV1831ST and LDT5678ST. Terms and conditions apply. See retailer for details.

7 Applies to models LFXC22526S, LFX26973D, LFXC22526D.

8 Applies to models LFXC22596S, LFX26596D, LFXC22596D.

9 Percent in water spot reduction compared to comparable LG non-steam dishwasher on delicate wash cycle. Results may vary by models. Results based on 2018 testing with LG LDF7774ST.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $55 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

