LG's Highly Anticipated Rollable OLED TV Now Available In United States

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced that the world's first rollable TV, LG SIGNATURE OLED R, is now available in the United States to order on LG.com. Featuring an unprecedented design, the TV carries a retail price of $100,000.

The LG SIGNATURE OLED R (model 65RX) has been lauded as an engineering and user-centric triumph. Reimagining the TV experience, it disappears at the touch of a button to liberate users from the limitations of a wall for a more thoughtfully curated living space. This unique, breakthrough TV is built to order in LG's advanced Gumi facility in South Korea and assembled with craftsman-like attention to detail, resulting in the ultimate aspirational product for discerning customers who value game-changing innovation.

"As a leader in the premium TV market space, we're continuously exploring new concepts that will not only expand our brand ecosystem, but also push industry boundaries to satisfy the growing needs of our customers," said Peggy Ang, senior vice president of marketing, LG Electronics USA, which markets the super-premium LG SIGNATURE products in the U.S. "The OLED R is an evolution of our OLED technology that illustrates our passion, dedication and imagination as we usher in a new era of design."

Built using an ultra-thin, flexible 4K OLED screen made from one sheet of glass, LG SIGNATURE OLED R features luminous display technology composed of over 8 million self-lit pixels that deliver superior, vivid picture quality. Powered by LG's fourth generation α (Alpha) 9 intelligent processor, the OLED R provides best-in-class visuals as deep-learning algorithms detect scenes and genres to optimize display settings and reduce motion blur.

The rollable TV most notably transforms into three different heights to expand the user experience: Full View, to watch content and leverage LG ThinQ® AI technology for smart home control using voice recognition and virtual assistant commands; Line View, to enjoy music, mood lighting and immersive cinematic sound via the Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos audio system that has powerful 100W 4.2ch speakers; and Zero View, a collapsed setting that displays the speaker as a work of art.

As part of its intuitive user experience, LG SIGNATURE OLED R provides entertainment access to a variety of content platforms through its webOS and has Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and LG ThinQ® AI technology fully built-in for added benefits.

For each unit ordered, customers will receive white glove delivery and installation service to ensure a seamless set-up experience, including access to LG SIGNATURE's Concierge Service. An integral part of the OLED R customer experience, the concierge service will address all customer inquiries in real-time, offering ease of access through web chat, telephone, and email. As each LG SIGNATURE OLED R TV is made to order, the LG SIGNATURE Concierge Service will usher customers through the timeline from order placement to delivery for total peace of mind.

To commemorate the U.S. availability of LG SIGNATURE OLED R, LG will unveil a marketing campaign spanning TV, print, and digital that illustrates the brand's ability to See Beyond. The campaign will feature LG SIGNATURE brand ambassador and internationally acclaimed ballet dancer Misty Copeland.

For more information about LG SIGNATURE's extensive range of home appliances and electronics including the OLED R, please visit www.LG.com.

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is an ultra-premium brand across multiple product categories from global innovator LG Electronics. Catering to the most discerning consumers, LG SIGNATURE is designed to provide a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated and luxurious. The brand's distinctive products were designed with their true essence in mind – streamlined to focus on each product's essential function while maintaining LG SIGNATURE's modern, signature design. www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

