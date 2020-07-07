LG's New Sound Bar Delivers Superior Sound, Pairs Perfectly With GX Gallery OLED TVs

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced the newest LG sound bar designed to deliver an exceptional home entertainment experience as well as a new level of spatial and stylistic integration with LG's premium TVs. The LG GX sound bar boasts 3.1 channels with advanced features and sophisticated aesthetics designed to complement the award-winning LG GX Gallery series OLED TVs.

LG GX sound bar delivers superior immersive theater sound thanks to Dolby Atmos and DTX:S for remarkable three-dimensional audio. The LG GX sound bar boasts 3.1 channels with advanced features and sophisticated aesthetics designed to complement the award-winning LG GX Gallery series OLED TVs.

Available in the United States this month, the LG GX sound bar is the perfect companion to LG's artistically-inspired Gallery OLED TVs. To offer maximum flexibility, the sound bar can be mounted either flush on the wall directly under the TV or supported using the included sturdy steel stand. Measuring about 6 inches high by 57 inches wide by 1-1/4 inches deep, the LG GX sound bar is identical in width and finish to the 65-inch LG GX Gallery series OLED TV. At the core of LG's gallery design is the philosophy of a complete TV system that can fit harmoniously within a given space – a concept that LG's designers refer to as "adding spatial value."

LG GX sound bar delivers superior immersive theater sound thanks to Dolby Atmos and DTX:S for remarkable three-dimensional audio. The speaker supports Dolby Vision and 4K pass-through, enabling the best possible picture and sound quality for truly cinematic home viewing. The included subwoofer connects wirelessly to the sound bar to deliver low-frequency bass from anywhere in the room and adding LG's wireless rear speaker kit (model SPK8, sold separately) delivers even more power and a greater sense of immersion.

The sound bar delivers upgraded user convenience and easy connectivity options including Bluetooth and eARC (enhanced audio return channel). With its higher bandwidth, eARC provides the full richness of high-resolution audio formats such as Dolby True HD and DTS Master Audio, while Bluetooth facilitates effortless streaming from a smartphone or tablet.

What's more, the LG GX sound bar is Hi-Res Audio certified, offering lossless playback at 24bit/96kHz with greater vibrancy and nuance. The speaker produces detailed, natural sound when playing high-resolution audio files or when up-converting conventional audio formats. The built-in LG AI Sound Pro feature analyzes and automatically applies the best sound settings regardless of the content, ensuring maximum listening enjoyment every time.

The new LG GX sound bar will roll out in the U.S. starting the week of July 20 at a suggested price of $1,299. Check local retailers for price and exact date of availability.

