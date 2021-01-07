LG's webOS 6.0 Smart TV Platform Designed For How Viewers Consume Content Today

Users familiar with webOS will immediately notice the attractive, updated home screen redesigned for enhanced usability to meet the needs of viewers' everchanging content consumption habits. The new home screen provides faster access to the most frequently used apps and streamlines content discovery with the ability to receive recommendations based on the user's preferences and viewing history. To show recommended content and related information at one glance, the new home is displayed full-screen as a central hub for settings and the greater webOS ecosystem.

Beyond the new premium design, LG's new Magic Remote offers simpler controls when using voice recognition with multi-AI offerings of LG ThinQ, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.* Simple to navigate, slick, easy to hold and use, the Magic Remote offers more user-friendly features including fast connections between the TV and other devices and hot keys for accessing popular content providers such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.** Magic Tap, a one-touch Near Field Communication (NFC) function on the Magic Remote, provides virtually instant access to a host of exciting viewing possibilities. By simply touching a compatible NFC-enabled smartphone*** to the remote, viewers can share content from their phones to the LG TVs or vice versa. Users can also view content stored in these mobile phones on their LG TVs while continuing to use their favorite smartphone apps and features.

Leveraging LG's latest in AI technology, TV voice controls and Magic Remote, viewers can simply get the info they need by using their voice. Magic Explorer, an enhanced version of LG's Magic Link, can deliver informative content related to what's showing on screen so viewers can learn more about the actors, locations and other items of interest in the movies and shows they're watching. The content dependent feature can also deliver an easy and friendly shopping experience for products appearing across select broadcast channels and LG TV services including Live TV, Gallery, Settings and TV Guide by changing the color of the cursor whenever Magic Explorer has information to share.

What's more, the new Next Picks feature can analyze viewers' preferences to discover more content suited to their tastes. Using viewing history data, Next Picks can recommend two live programs from broadcast or set-top box offerings as well as one VOD title or app that viewers will find most to their liking, saving viewers the time and hassle of finding what to watch next.

"The latest version of our user-friendly open TV platform webOS 6.0 represents the most significant update since we first introduced webOS in 2014," said Park Hyoung-sei, President of LG Home Entertainment Company. "With the new edition of webOS, LG is demonstrating its commitment of offering services, products and technologies that respond to the needs and wants of our valued customers."

Visitors to LG's CES® 2021 virtual showroom from January 11-14 will be able to experience first-hand LG's newest TVs featuring webOS 6.0. Follow other CES announcements from LG on social media using #LGCES2021 and #CES2021.

* Voice Recognition applied series : 2021 OLED, NanoCell, UHD Smart TVs and FHD TV with magic ready. Hands-free applied series : R1, Z1, M1, G1, NANO9Z, NANO9X, NANO99, NANO95.

** Hot keys selection varies by country.

*** Limitations apply. Certain functions may only be available with select smartphones.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

https://www.lg.com

