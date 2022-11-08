LGT Claims Title: "Best Companies to Work for in Texas 2022"

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From their single location in Uptown Dallas, Lane Gorman Trubitt, LLC (LGT) was recognized by the Texas Association of Business as one of the best companies to work for in Texas in 2022. LGT was honored as the eighth best company to work for in Texas in the medium-sized employer category and was distinguished as the 29th best company to work for overall.

"We always strive to provide the best work/life balance and friendly culture we can at LGT, and I believe the feeling that LGT is a family is what sets us apart," says Lee Ann Collins, Managing Partner. "We pride ourselves on building long-lasting relationships and are constantly creating programs to encourage our team members' professional growth. Our team is like no other, and we will continue to push ourselves to be the best of the best!"

The selection process consisted of a two-part survey assessing each employer. The first part of the survey collected details on LGT's policies and procedures, while the second part of the survey asked for employee feedback on work culture. In order to qualify, companies must have been either publicly or privately held, have at least 15 Texas-based employees, have physical operations in Texas, be a for-profit, not-for-profit, or a government organization, and have been in business for at least one year.

Founded in 1950, Lane Gorman Trubitt, LLC (LGT) is one of the largest single-office certified public accounting firms headquartered in the Southwest. Dedicated to serving the middle market, the firm represents a broad range of clients, from individuals to public companies, in a variety of industries. LGT offers traditional accounting, assurance, and tax services, as well as various other specialized professional services. In an effort to expand the services provided to valued clients, LGT has launched two affiliated companies LGT Financial Advisors, LLC and LGT Insurance Services Inc. To learn more, visit www.lgt-cpa.com .

