LHC Group announces fourth quarter 2021 earnings release and conference call dates

LAFAYETTE, La., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) today announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

LHC Group plans to issue its earnings release after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, and will host a conference call on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 results. The toll-free number to call for this interactive teleconference is (877) 407-9208 (international callers: (201) 493-6784). A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through midnight on Thursday, March 3, 2022, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (international callers: (412) 317-6671) and entering confirmation number 13726712.

A live webcast of LHC Group's conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.LHCGroup.com. A one-year online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's 30,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 37 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. Through Imperium Health, the company's ACO management and enablement company, LHC Group helps partners improve both savings and patient outcomes with a value-based approach. As the preferred joint venture partner for more than 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care.

