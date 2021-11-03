LHC Group announces third quarter 2021 financial results

LAFAYETTE, La., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net service revenue increased 6.6% to $565.5 million .

. Net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $27.7 million , or $0.88 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $45.7 million , or $1.45 adjusted earnings per diluted share.

, or adjusted earnings per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, was $68.8 million .

A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial results in this release appears on pages 11-12.

Operational and Strategic Highlights

Year-to-date, LHC Group has closed on the acquisition of approximately $300 million in annualized revenue. This M&A activity, which brought the Company's national footprint to 917 locations in 37 states and the District of Columbia , compares favorably to $37.8 million acquired in 2020 and $114.3 million acquired in 2019.

in annualized revenue. This M&A activity, which brought the Company's national footprint to 917 locations in 37 states and the , compares favorably to acquired in 2020 and acquired in 2019. The Company currently expects the $300 million of acquired annualized revenue in 2021 to generate an incremental EBITDA contribution in 2022 in a range of $20 million to $25 million .

of acquired annualized revenue in 2021 to generate an incremental EBITDA contribution in 2022 in a range of to . LHC Group increased its 2021 revenue guidance previously issued on October 18, 2021 to reflect the completion of the acquisition of home health, hospice, and therapy assets from the HCA Healthcare and Brookdale Healthcare Services Venture on November 1, 2021 . The Company now expects net service revenue of $2.215 billion to $2.220 billion (compared with $2.200 billion to $2.205 billion previously). The Company affirmed its expectations for adjusted EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, of $265 million to $270 million , and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $5.75 to $5.85 .

to reflect the completion of the acquisition of home health, hospice, and therapy assets from the HCA Healthcare and Brookdale Healthcare Services Venture on . The Company now expects net service revenue of to (compared with to previously). The Company affirmed its expectations for adjusted EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, of to , and adjusted earnings per diluted share of to . Organic growth in home health admissions increased 3.6% in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Non-Medicare episodic organic growth in home health admissions increased by 11.6% in the third quarter of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020.

Organic growth in hospice admissions increased 0.1% in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased sequentially by 3.3% in the third quarter of 2021 over the second quarter of 2021.

LHC Group has experienced improving operating trends to date in the fourth quarter of 2021. All locations temporarily closed due to Hurricane Ida have reopened; the percentage of clinicians on quarantine has declined to 1.8% as of November 1, 2021 ; new COVID cases have quickly declined after spiking in the third quarter of 2021; and average daily Home Health census for October 2021 increased 1,164 to 85,422, up 1.4% compared with the third quarter of 2021.

; new COVID cases have quickly declined after spiking in the third quarter of 2021; and average daily Home Health census for increased 1,164 to 85,422, up 1.4% compared with the third quarter of 2021. LHC Group continues to be an industry leader in quality and patient satisfaction. Recent data provided in September 2021 by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) shows that the company's overall home health quality star rating improved to 4.43 as compared to 4.39 in June 2021 and to an overall home health quality star rating of 4.23 in the last published data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in October 2020 .

Commenting on the results, Keith G. Myers, LHC Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Despite the temporary headwinds we encountered in the third quarter, our improving operating trends to date in the fourth quarter, combined with a record level of M&A activity, have positioned us to deliver strong year-over-year growth for 2021 and beyond. There is a fundamental shift underway that is rapidly transforming and prioritizing the delivery of high-quality care in patients' homes or places of residence. Consumer preference, along with the rapidly increasing recognition that high quality services provided in a patient's home or place of residence can deliver equal or better outcomes at significantly lower costs than alternative inpatient post-acute settings, will continue to provide significant growth opportunities for our industry. We are confident that LHC Group, with our industry leading quality outcomes and patient satisfaction along with our strong financial position, will benefit from continued M&A activity and substantially increasing organic growth in patient admissions across our expanding footprint for many years to come."

Revenues in the third quarter of 2021 totaled $565.5 million, compared to $530.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc. totaled $27.7 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to $14.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.

For the third quarter of 2021, adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders totaled $45.7 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, compared to $51.3 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020. For the third quarter of 2021, Adjusted EBITDA totaled $68.8 million, compared to $74.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. A table providing reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial results is provided in this release on pages 11-12.

Full Year 2021 Guidance

The Company increased its 2021 revenue guidance previously issued on October 18, 2021 to reflect the completion of the acquisition of home health, hospice, and therapy assets from the HCA Healthcare and Brookdale Healthcare Services Venture on November 1, 2021. The Company now expects net service revenue of $2.215 billion to $2.220 billion (compared with $2.200 billion to $2.205 billion previously). The Company affirmed its expectations for adjusted EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, of $265 million to $270 million, and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $5.75 to $5.85. At the midpoint, the full year 2021 guidance implies a 7.5% increase in net service revenue, a 12.1% increase in adjusted EBITDA, and a 15.8% increase in adjusted EPS compared with 2020.

The Company's guidance ranges reflect a number of assumptions that are subject to change based on uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company's guidance ranges do not take into account the impact of future COVID-19 related costs and expenses. The Company is estimating COVID-19 related costs and expenses of approximately $45 million in the full year of 2021.

The Company's guidance ranges also do not take into account reimbursement changes if any, future acquisitions if made, de novo locations if opened, location closures if any, or future legal expenses if necessary. Please refer to the supplemental information that can be found under Financial Results on the Company's Investor Relations page to access more detailed guidance assumptions.

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)



September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash $ 29,516



$ 286,569

Receivables:





Patient accounts receivable 333,088



301,209

Other receivables 21,543



11,522

Total receivables 354,631



312,731

Prepaid taxes 12,509



—

Prepaid income taxes 11,575



—

Prepaid expenses 22,048



22,058

Other current assets 21,320



25,664

Total current assets 451,599



647,022

Property, building and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $94,344 and $82,721, respectively 150,909



138,366

Goodwill 1,603,360



1,259,147

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $18,701 and $17,659, respectively 350,528



315,355

Assets held for sale —



1,900

Operating lease right of use asset 111,550



100,046

Other assets 44,740



21,518

Total assets $ 2,712,686



$ 2,483,354

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 83,159



$ 64,864

Salaries, wages, and benefits payable 82,994



88,666

Self-insurance reserves 35,094



35,103

Income tax payable —



21,464

Government stimulus advance —



93,257

Contract liabilities - deferred revenue 176,333



317,962

Current operating lease liabilities 35,964



32,676

Amounts due to governmental entities 785



1,516

Current liabilities - deferred employer payroll tax 26,774



25,928

Total current liabilities 441,103



681,436

Deferred income taxes 70,593



47,237

Income taxes payable 6,848



6,203

Revolving credit facility 355,000



20,000

Other long term liabilities 26,774



25,928

Long-term operating lease liabilities 78,445



70,275

Total liabilities 978,763



851,079

Noncontrolling interest — redeemable 17,730



18,921

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock – $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding —



—

Common stock — $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 36,540,219 and 36,355,497 shares issued, and 31,263,385 and 31,139,840 shares outstanding, respectively 365



364

Treasury stock — 5,276,834 and 5,215,657 shares at cost, respectively (80,605)



(69,011)

Additional paid-in capital 974,680



962,120

Retained earnings 735,333



635,297

Total LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 1,629,773



1,528,770

Noncontrolling interest — non-redeemable 86,420



84,584

Total stockholders' equity 1,716,193



1,613,354

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,712,686



$ 2,483,354



LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net service revenue $ 565,451



$ 530,684



$ 1,636,193



$ 1,530,875

Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 343,862



305,246



972,006



933,160

Gross margin 221,589



225,438



664,187



597,715

General and administrative expenses 176,444



161,463



506,754



469,903

Impairment of intangibles and other —



22



937



622

Government stimulus (income) expense —



44,435



—



—

Operating income 45,145



19,518



156,496



127,190

Interest expense (1,135)



(431)



(1,541)



(4,040)

Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 44,010



19,087



154,955



123,150

Income tax expense 10,150



4,595



32,909



23,181

Net income 33,860



14,492



122,046



99,969

Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 6,126



(8)



22,010



18,753

Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 27,734



$ 14,500



$ 100,036



$ 81,216

















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 0.89



$ 0.47



$ 3.21



$ 2.61

Diluted $ 0.88



$ 0.46



$ 3.18



$ 2.59

Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 31,238



31,121



31,205



31,080

Diluted 31,434



31,411



31,422



31,334



LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020 Operating activities:





Net income $ 122,046



$ 99,969

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization expense 14,899



15,601

Amortization of operating lease right of use asset 27,526



25,799

Stock-based compensation expense 11,717



11,133

Deferred income taxes 23,356



15,038

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets (1,190)



291

Impairment of intangibles and other 937



622

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Receivables (27,038)



(36,194)

Prepaid expenses 397



(1,487)

Other assets (6,368)



(3,183)

Prepaid income taxes (11,575)



(10,035)

Prepaid taxes (12,509)



—

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 6,626



(17,085)

Salaries, wages, and benefits payable (9,687)



25,913

Contract liabilities - deferred revenue (141,629)



317,938

Other long term liabilities —



33,632

Operating lease liabilities (27,472)



(25,485)

Income taxes payable (20,819)



2,721

Net amounts due to/from governmental entities (833)



555

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (51,616)



455,743

Investing activities:





Purchases of property, building and equipment (23,548)



(51,241)

Proceeds from sale of property, building and equipment 3,350



7,142

Cash received (paid) for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (383,475)



2,326

Proceeds from sale of an entity 1,531



—

Minority interest investments (10,100)



—

Net cash used in investing activities (412,242)



(41,773)

Financing activities:





Proceeds from line of credit 544,056



276,229

Payments on line of credit (209,056)



(509,229)

Government stimulus advance (93,257)



93,257

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,877



1,679

Payments on deferred financing fees (2,855)



—

Noncontrolling interest distributions (22,187)



(22,505)

Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation (11,594)



(9,854)

Purchase of additional controlling interest (2,113)



(23,575)

Sale of noncontrolling interest 1,934



2,120

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 206,805



(191,878)

Change in cash (257,053)



222,092

Cash at beginning of period 286,569



31,672

Cash at end of period $ 29,516



$ 253,764

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:





Interest paid $ 1,532



$ 4,556

Income taxes paid $ 42,036



$ 15,583

Non-Cash Operating Activity:





Operating right of use assets in exchange for lease obligations $ 41,776



$ 25,633

Reduction to right of use assets and liabilities $ 2,746



— Non-Cash Investing Activity:





Accrued capital expenditures $ 1,807



$ 5,851



LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Home health

services

Hospice

services

Home and

community-

based

services

Facility-

based

services

HCI

Total Net service revenue $ 386,699



$ 82,653



$ 45,800



$ 32,415



$ 17,884



$ 565,451

Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 230,839



51,631



34,386



23,725



3,281



343,862

General and administrative expenses 126,695



22,548



11,764



11,050



4,387



176,444

Operating income (loss) 29,165



8,474



(350)



(2,360)



10,216



45,145

Interest expense (811)



(139)



(109)



(54)



(22)



(1,135)

Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 28,354



8,335



(459)



(2,414)



10,194



44,010

Income tax expense (benefit) 6,407



1,874



(99)



(554)



2,522



10,150

Net income (loss) 21,947



6,461



(360)



(1,860)



7,672



33,860

Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests 5,157



1,085



77



(187)



(6)



6,126

Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder $ 16,790



$ 5,376



$ (437)



$ (1,673)



$ 7,678



$ 27,734

Total assets $ 1,632,670



$ 681,954



$ 239,452



$ 83,276



$ 75,334



$ 2,712,686







Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Home health

services

Hospice

services

Home and

community-

based

services

Facility-

based

services

HCI

Total Net service revenue $ 373,450



$ 59,801



$ 48,387



$ 33,344



$ 15,702



$ 530,684

Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 205,523



37,180



36,664



22,213



3,666



305,246

General and administrative expenses 118,792



16,668



10,937



11,439



3,627



161,463

Impairment of intangibles and other 22



—



—



—



—



22

Government stimulus (income) expense 35,019



4,731



2,865



1,656



164



44,435

Operating income (loss) 14,094



1,222



(2,079)



(1,964)



8,245



19,518

Interest expense (310)



(51)



(37)



(22)



(11)



(431)

Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 13,784



1,171



(2,116)



(1,986)



8,234



19,087

Income tax expense (benefit) 3,403



247



(440)



(435)



1,820



4,595

Net income (loss) 10,381



924



(1,676)



(1,551)



6,414



14,492

Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (157)



321



(153)



(12)



(7)



(8)

Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 10,538



$ 603



$ (1,523)



$ (1,539)



$ 6,421



$ 14,500

Total assets $ 1,721,278



$ 277,358



$ 263,414



$ 108,118



$ 86,168



$ 2,456,336



LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Home health

services

Hospice

services

Home and

community-

based

services

Facility-

based

services

HCI

Total Net service revenue $ 1,157,061



$ 209,191



$ 143,332



$ 96,814



$ 29,795



$ 1,636,193

Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 663,137



129,848



103,941



65,360



9,720



972,006

General and administrative expenses 369,337



58,789



35,216



33,213



10,199



506,754

Impairment of intangibles and other 937



—



—



—



—



937

Operating income (loss) 123,650



20,554



4,175



(1,759)



9,876



156,496

Interest expense (1,099)



(195)



(143)



(73)



(31)



(1,541)

Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 122,551



20,359



4,032



(1,832)



9,845



154,955

Income tax expense (benefit) 26,003



4,221



889



(649)



2,445



32,909

Net income (loss) 96,548



16,138



3,143



(1,183)



7,400



122,046

Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests 17,506



3,308



441



792



(37)



22,010

Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder $ 79,042



$ 12,830



$ 2,702



$ (1,975)



$ 7,437



$ 100,036







Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Home health

services

Hospice

services

Home and

community-

based

services

Facility-

based

services

HCI

Total Net service revenue $ 1,081,143



$ 181,387



$ 144,526



$ 96,664



$ 27,155



$ 1,530,875

Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 631,109



112,485



113,864



64,340



11,362



933,160

General and administrative expenses 345,024



49,560



33,520



31,984



9,815



469,903

Impairment of intangibles and other 22



600



—



—



—



622

Government stimulus (income) expense —



—



—



—



—



—

Operating income (loss) 104,988



18,742



(2,858)



340



5,978



127,190

Interest expense (2,804)



(451)



(382)



(288)



(115)



(4,040)

Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 102,184



18,291



(3,240)



52



5,863



123,150

Income tax expense (benefit) 19,499



3,294



(658)



(261)



1,307



23,181

Net income (loss) 82,685



14,997



(2,582)



313



4,556



99,969

Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 14,371



3,452



(275)



1,228



(23)



18,753

Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 68,314



$ 11,545



$ (2,307)



$ (915)



$ 4,579



$ 81,216



LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECT CONSOLIDATED KEY STATISTICAL AND FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, Key Data:

2021

2020

2021

2020

















Home Health Services:















Locations

532



549



532



549

Acquired

2



2



3



8

De novo

—



—



—



—

Divested/consolidated

(1)



(6)



(2)



(14)

Total new admissions

108,492



104,304



325,496



305,968

Medicare new admissions

52,527



55,907



161,930



166,332

Average daily census

84,258



82,254



84,583



78,920

Average Medicare daily census

43,675



47,120



44,682



46,008

Medicare completed and billed episodes

84,550



88,970



254,823



260,415

Average Medicare case mix for completed and billed Medicare episodes

1.02



1.01



1.02



1.02

Average reimbursement per completed and billed Medicare episodes

$ 2,850



$ 2,824



$ 2,870



$ 2,798

Total visits

2,113,205



2,081,418



6,322,502



6,181,133

Total Medicare visits

1,063,086



1,149,577



3,216,843



3,474,314

Average visits per completed and billed Medicare episodes

12.6



12.9



12.6



13.3

Organic growth: (1)















Net revenue

4.5 %

(4.1) %

8.0 %

(6.5) % Net Medicare revenue

(2.6) %

(8.9) %

1.2 %

(11.3) % Total new admissions

3.6 %

4.7 %

6.1 %

2.4 % Medicare new admissions

(5.7) %

(4.4) %

(2.5) %

(7.0) % Average daily census

2.5 %

4.9 %

7.7 %

(0.4) % Average Medicare daily census

(7.4) %

(5.7) %

(2.6) %

(9.2) % Medicare completed and billed episodes

(4.0) %

(3.5) %

(0.5) %

(8.1) %

















Hospice Services:















Locations

155



111



155



111

Acquired

24



—



26



4

De novo

—



—



1



—

Divested/consolidated

—



(1)



(2)



(2)

Admissions

6,466



5,077



16,884



15,006

Average daily census

5,697



4,393



4,859



4,338

Patient days

524,099



404,214



1,326,412



1,192,866

Average revenue per patient day

$ 161.51



$ 155.76



$ 160.71



$ 154.59

Organic growth: (1)















Total new admissions

0.1 %

12.8 %

2.9 %

4.8 %

















Home and Community-Based Services:















Locations (2)

130



122



130



122

Acquired

—



—



1



4

De novo

—



13



7



19

Divested/consolidated

(3)



(2)



(3)



(2)

Average daily census

12,978



14,455



13,436



14,391

Billable hours

1,817,711



1,942,706



5,597,129



5,865,309

Revenue per billable hour

$ 25.50



$ 26.31



$ 25.81



$ 25.87



















Facility-Based Services:















Long-term Acute Care















Locations

12



12



12



12

Acquired

—



—



—



—

Divested/consolidated

—



(1)



—



(1)

Patient days

22,722



24,275



64,081



68,094

Average revenue per patient day

$ 1,386



$ 1,346



$ 1,471



$ 1,362

Average Daily Census

247



264



235



249







(1) Organic growth is calculated as the sum of same store plus de novo for the period divided by total from the same period in the prior year. (2) The number of locations for HCBS has been updated to not only include the physical standalone locations but also the locations that are part of a home health provider.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC. (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months

Ended

September 30, Nine Months

Ended

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 27,734



$ 14,500



$ 100,036



$ 81,216

Add (net of tax):















Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)

6,875



1,829



10,352



3,345

Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)

369



—



1,548



866

COVID-19 impact:























PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)

10,290



7,689



27,141



29,967

CARES Act tax benefit (4)

—



—



—



(2,210)

Provider Relief Fund (PRF) (5)

—



32,882



—



—

NCI associated with PRF (6)

—



(5,643)



—



—

ERP implementation (7)

498



—



1,226



—

Hurricane Ida (8)

844



—



844



—

Gain on sale of asset (9)

(951)



—



(951)



—

Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 45,659



$ 51,257



$ 140,196



$ 113,184



RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months

Ended

September 30, Nine Months

Ended

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 0.88



$ 0.46



$ 3.18



$ 2.59

Add (net of tax):















Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)

0.22



0.05



0.33



0.11

Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)

0.01



—



0.05



0.03

COVID-19 impact:























PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)

0.33



0.25



0.87



0.95

CARES Act tax benefit (4)

—



—



—



(0.07)

Provider Relief Fund (PRF) (5)

—



1.05



—



—

NCI associated with PRF (6)

—



(0.18)



—



—

ERP implementation (7)

0.01



—



0.03



—

Hurricane Ida (8)

0.03



—



0.03



—

Gain on sale of asset (9)

(0.03)



—



(0.03)



—

Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 1.45



$ 1.63



$ 4.46



$ 3.61



RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 27,734



$ 14,500



$ 100,036



$ 81,216

Add:















Income tax expense

10,150



4,595



32,909



23,181

Interest expense, net

1,135



431



1,541



4,040

Depreciation and amortization

5,358



5,217



14,899



15,601

Adjustment items

24,415



49,775



54,524



46,339

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 68,792



$ 74,518



$ 203,909



$ 170,377

Adjustment items (pre-tax):















Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)

9,364



2,492



14,072



4,556

Closures/relocation/consolidations (2)

502



—



2,098



1,174

COVID-19 PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)

14,016



10,474



36,835



40,609

Provider Relief Fund (PRF) (5)

—



44,435



—



—

NCI associated with PRF (6)

—



(7,626)



—



—

ERP implementation (7)

679



—



1,665



—

Hurricane Ida (8)

1,150



—



1,150



—

Gain on sale of asset (9)

(1,296)



—



(1,296)



—

Total adjustments

$ 24,415



$ 49,775



$ 54,524



$ 46,339









































1. Expenses and other costs associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions, de novos and legal expenses ($9.4 million and $14.1 million pre-tax in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively; $2.5 million and $4.6 million pre-tax in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively). 2. Loss on the sale of an asset and other expenses associated with a closure or consolidation, including impairment ($0.5 million and $2.1 million pre-tax in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively; $1.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020). 3. COVID-19 related expenses for purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE), supplies, wage adjustments and employee healthcare costs ($14.0 million and $36.8 million pre-tax in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively; $10.5 million and $40.6 million pre-tax in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively). 4. Tax benefit related to new legislation in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") which lifts certain tax deduction limitations and eliminates 80% of taxable income limitations for Net Operating Losses ("NOL"), which we are now able to fully utilize NOLs associated with Almost Family prior to the merger. 5. The reversal of government stimulus income related to general distribution funds received from the Provider Relief Fund ("PRF") under the CARES Act ($44.4 million pre-tax). 6. Non-controlling interest distributed to our Joint Venture partners in association with the Government stimulus income recognized during the second quarter of 2020 ($7.6 million pre-tax) was reversed in the three months ended September 30, 2020 as noted above. 7. Expenses and other costs associated with the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning software ($0.7 million and $1.7 million pre-tax in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively). 8. Direct recovery costs associated with Hurricane Ida ($1.2 million pre-tax). 9. As of December 31, 2020, the Company's assets held for sale was $1.9 million, which consisted of one hospice facility in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Company sold the property during the third quarter of 2021 for $3.2 million.

