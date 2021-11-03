LHC Group announces third quarter 2021 financial results

Increases full year 2021 revenue guidance

LAFAYETTE, La., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Net service revenue increased 6.6% to $565.5 million.
  • Net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $27.7 million, or $0.88 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $45.7 million, or $1.45 adjusted earnings per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, was $68.8 million.

 A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial results in this release appears on pages 11-12.

Operational and Strategic Highlights

  • Year-to-date, LHC Group has closed on the acquisition of approximately $300 million in annualized revenue. This M&A activity, which brought the Company's national footprint to 917 locations in 37 states and the District of Columbia, compares favorably to $37.8 million acquired in 2020 and $114.3 million acquired in 2019.
  • The Company currently expects the $300 million of acquired annualized revenue in 2021 to generate an incremental EBITDA contribution in 2022 in a range of $20 million to $25 million.
  • LHC Group increased its 2021 revenue guidance previously issued on October 18, 2021 to reflect the completion of the acquisition of home health, hospice, and therapy assets from the HCA Healthcare and Brookdale Healthcare Services Venture on November 1, 2021. The Company now expects net service revenue of $2.215 billion to $2.220 billion (compared with $2.200 billion to $2.205 billion previously). The Company affirmed its expectations for adjusted EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, of $265 million to $270 million, and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $5.75 to $5.85.
  • Organic growth in home health admissions increased 3.6% in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2020.
  • Non-Medicare episodic organic growth in home health admissions increased by 11.6% in the third quarter of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020.
  • Organic growth in hospice admissions increased 0.1% in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased sequentially by 3.3% in the third quarter of 2021 over the second quarter of 2021.
  • LHC Group has experienced improving operating trends to date in the fourth quarter of 2021. All locations temporarily closed due to Hurricane Ida have reopened; the percentage of clinicians on quarantine has declined to 1.8% as of November 1, 2021; new COVID cases have quickly declined after spiking in the third quarter of 2021; and average daily Home Health census for October 2021 increased 1,164 to 85,422, up 1.4% compared with the third quarter of 2021.
  • LHC Group continues to be an industry leader in quality and patient satisfaction. Recent data provided in September 2021 by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) shows that the company's overall home health quality star rating improved to 4.43 as compared to 4.39 in June 2021 and to an overall home health quality star rating of 4.23 in the last published data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in October 2020.

Commenting on the results, Keith G. Myers, LHC Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Despite the temporary headwinds we encountered in the third quarter, our improving operating trends to date in the fourth quarter, combined with a record level of M&A activity, have positioned us to deliver strong year-over-year growth for 2021 and beyond. There is a fundamental shift underway that is rapidly transforming and prioritizing the delivery of high-quality care in patients' homes or places of residence. Consumer preference, along with the rapidly increasing recognition that high quality services provided in a patient's home or place of residence can deliver equal or better outcomes at significantly lower costs than alternative inpatient post-acute settings, will continue to provide significant growth opportunities for our industry. We are confident that LHC Group, with our industry leading quality outcomes and patient satisfaction along with our strong financial position, will benefit from continued M&A activity and substantially increasing organic growth in patient admissions across our expanding footprint for many years to come."     

Revenues in the third quarter of 2021 totaled $565.5 million, compared to $530.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc. totaled $27.7 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to $14.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.

For the third quarter of 2021, adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders totaled $45.7 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, compared to $51.3 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020. For the third quarter of 2021, Adjusted EBITDA totaled $68.8 million, compared to $74.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. A table providing reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial results is provided in this release on pages 11-12.

Full Year 2021 Guidance
The Company increased its 2021 revenue guidance previously issued on October 18, 2021 to reflect the completion of the acquisition of home health, hospice, and therapy assets from the HCA Healthcare and Brookdale Healthcare Services Venture on November 1, 2021. The Company now expects net service revenue of $2.215 billion to $2.220 billion (compared with $2.200 billion to $2.205 billion previously). The Company affirmed its expectations for adjusted EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, of $265 million to $270 million, and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $5.75 to $5.85. At the midpoint, the full year 2021 guidance implies a 7.5% increase in net service revenue, a 12.1% increase in adjusted EBITDA, and a 15.8% increase in adjusted EPS compared with 2020.

The Company's guidance ranges reflect a number of assumptions that are subject to change based on uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company's guidance ranges do not take into account the impact of future COVID-19 related costs and expenses. The Company is estimating COVID-19 related costs and expenses of approximately $45 million in the full year of 2021.

The Company's guidance ranges also do not take into account reimbursement changes if any, future acquisitions if made, de novo locations if opened, location closures if any, or future legal expenses if necessary. Please refer to the supplemental information that can be found under Financial Results on the Company's Investor Relations page to access more detailed guidance assumptions. 

About LHC Group, Inc.
LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's 30,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community-based services, and facility-based care in 37 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. Through Imperium Health, the company's ACO management and enablement company, LHC Group helps partners improve both savings and patient outcomes with a value-based approach. As the preferred joint venture partner for more than 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding, among other things, future events or the future financial performance of the Company, or anticipated benefits of the transaction. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "will," "estimates," "may," "could," "should" and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions or events identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to: our 2021 revenue and earnings guidance, statements about the benefits of the acquisition, including anticipated earnings accretion, synergies and cost savings and the timing thereof; the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, projections and intentions; and other statements relating to the transaction that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and involve estimates, expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that all such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. With respect to the acquisition, these risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully; the risk that the cost savings, synergies and growth from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the diversion of management time on integration-related issues; and the risk that costs associated with the integration of the businesses are higher than anticipated. With respect to the Company's  businesses, these risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: changes in, or failure to comply with, existing government regulations that impact the Company's businesses; legislative proposals for healthcare reform; the impact of changes in future interpretations of fraud, anti-kickback, or other laws; changes in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement levels; changes in laws and regulations with respect to Accountable Care Organizations; changes in the marketplace and regulatory environment for Health Risk Assessments; decrease in demand for the Company's services; the potential impact of the transaction on relationships with customers, joint venture and other partners, competitors, management and other employees, including the loss of significant contracts or reduction in revenues associated with major payor sources; ability of customers to pay for services; risks related to any current or future litigation proceedings; potential audits and investigations by government and regulatory agencies, including the impact of any negative publicity or litigation; the ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers in the manner anticipated; the ability to hire and retain key personnel; increased competition from other entities offering similar services as offered by the  Company; reliance on and integration of information technology systems; ability to protect intellectual property rights; impact of security breaches, cyber-attacks or fraudulent activity on the Company's reputation; the risks associated with assumptions the parties make in connection with the parties' critical accounting estimates and legal proceedings; the risks associated with the Company's expansion strategy, the successful integration of recent acquisitions, and if necessary, the ability to relocate or restructure current facilities; and the potential impact of an economic downturn or effects of tax assessments or tax positions taken, risks related to goodwill and other intangible asset impairment, tax adjustments, anticipated tax rates, benefit or retirement plan costs, or other regulatory compliance costs.

Many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the information currently available to the Company on the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release. The Company does not give any assurance (1) that the Company will achieve its guidance or expectations, or (2) concerning any result or the timing thereof. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the transaction or other matters and attributable to the Company or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)


September 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash

$

29,516

$

286,569

Receivables:


Patient accounts receivable

333,088

301,209

Other receivables

21,543

11,522

Total receivables

354,631

312,731

Prepaid taxes

12,509


Prepaid income taxes

11,575


Prepaid expenses

22,048

22,058

Other current assets

21,320

25,664

Total current assets

451,599

647,022

Property, building and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $94,344 and $82,721, respectively

150,909

138,366

Goodwill

1,603,360

1,259,147

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $18,701 and $17,659, respectively

350,528

315,355

Assets held for sale



1,900

Operating lease right of use asset

111,550

100,046

Other assets

44,740

21,518

Total assets

$

2,712,686

$

2,483,354

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

$

83,159

$

64,864

Salaries, wages, and benefits payable

82,994

88,666

Self-insurance reserves

35,094

35,103

Income tax payable



21,464

Government stimulus advance



93,257

Contract liabilities - deferred revenue

176,333

317,962

Current operating lease liabilities

35,964

32,676

Amounts due to governmental entities

785

1,516

Current liabilities - deferred employer payroll tax

26,774

25,928

Total current liabilities

441,103

681,436

Deferred income taxes

70,593

47,237

Income taxes payable

6,848

6,203

Revolving credit facility

355,000

20,000

Other long term liabilities

26,774

25,928

Long-term operating lease liabilities

78,445

70,275

                                   Total liabilities

978,763

851,079

Noncontrolling interest — redeemable

17,730

18,921

Commitments and contingencies


Stockholders' equity:


LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity:


Preferred stock – $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding




Common stock — $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 36,540,219 and 36,355,497 shares issued, and 31,263,385 and 31,139,840 shares outstanding, respectively

365

364

Treasury stock —  5,276,834 and  5,215,657 shares at cost, respectively

(80,605)

(69,011)

Additional paid-in capital

974,680

962,120

Retained earnings

735,333

635,297

Total LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity

1,629,773

1,528,770

Noncontrolling interest — non-redeemable

86,420

84,584

Total stockholders' equity

1,716,193

1,613,354

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,712,686

$

2,483,354

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net service revenue

$

565,451

$

530,684

$

1,636,193

$

1,530,875

Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)

343,862

305,246

972,006

933,160

Gross margin

221,589

225,438

664,187

597,715

General and administrative expenses

176,444

161,463

506,754

469,903

Impairment of intangibles and other



22

937

622

Government stimulus (income) expense



44,435




Operating income

45,145

19,518

156,496

127,190

Interest expense

(1,135)

(431)

(1,541)

(4,040)

Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

44,010

19,087

154,955

123,150

Income tax expense

10,150

4,595

32,909

23,181

Net income

33,860

14,492

122,046

99,969

Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

6,126

(8)

22,010

18,753

Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

27,734

$

14,500

$

100,036

$

81,216








Earnings per share:






Basic

$

0.89

$

0.47

$

3.21

$

2.61

Diluted

$

0.88

$

0.46

$

3.18

$

2.59

Weighted average shares outstanding:






Basic

31,238

31,121

31,205

31,080

Diluted

31,434

31,411

31,422

31,334

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2021

2020

Operating activities:


Net income

$

122,046

$

99,969

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization expense

14,899

15,601

Amortization of operating lease right of use asset

27,526

25,799

Stock-based compensation expense

11,717

11,133

Deferred income taxes

23,356

15,038

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets

(1,190)

291

   Impairment of intangibles and other

937

622

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:


Receivables

(27,038)

(36,194)

Prepaid expenses

397

(1,487)

Other assets

(6,368)

(3,183)

Prepaid income taxes

(11,575)

(10,035)

Prepaid taxes

(12,509)


Accounts payable and accrued expenses

6,626

(17,085)

Salaries, wages, and benefits payable

(9,687)

25,913

Contract liabilities - deferred revenue

(141,629)

317,938

Other long term liabilities



33,632

Operating lease liabilities

(27,472)

(25,485)

Income taxes payable

(20,819)

2,721

Net amounts due to/from governmental entities

(833)

555

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(51,616)

455,743

Investing activities:


Purchases of property, building and equipment

(23,548)

(51,241)

Proceeds from sale of property, building and equipment

3,350

7,142

Cash received (paid) for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(383,475)

2,326

Proceeds from sale of an entity

1,531


Minority interest investments

(10,100)


Net cash used in investing activities

(412,242)

(41,773)

Financing activities:


Proceeds from line of credit

544,056

276,229

Payments on line of credit

(209,056)

(509,229)

Government stimulus advance

(93,257)

93,257

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

1,877

1,679

   Payments on deferred financing fees

(2,855)


Noncontrolling interest distributions

(22,187)

(22,505)

Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation

(11,594)

(9,854)

Purchase of additional controlling interest

(2,113)

(23,575)

Sale of noncontrolling interest

1,934

2,120

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

206,805

(191,878)

Change in cash

(257,053)

222,092

Cash at beginning of period

286,569

31,672

Cash at end of period

$

29,516

$

253,764

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:


Interest paid

$

1,532

$

4,556

Income taxes paid

$

42,036

$

15,583

Non-Cash Operating Activity:


Operating right of use assets in exchange for lease obligations

$

41,776

$

25,633

Reduction to right of use assets and liabilities

$

2,746

Non-Cash Investing Activity:


Accrued capital expenditures

$

1,807

$

5,851

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Home health
services

Hospice
services

Home and
community-
based
services

Facility-
based
services

HCI

Total

Net service revenue

$

386,699

$

82,653

$

45,800

$

32,415

$

17,884

$

565,451

Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)

230,839

51,631

34,386

23,725

3,281

343,862

General and administrative expenses

126,695

22,548

11,764

11,050

4,387

176,444

Operating income (loss)

29,165

8,474

(350)

(2,360)

10,216

45,145

Interest expense

(811)

(139)

(109)

(54)

(22)

(1,135)

Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

28,354

8,335

(459)

(2,414)

10,194

44,010

Income tax expense (benefit)

6,407

1,874

(99)

(554)

2,522

10,150

Net income (loss)

21,947

6,461

(360)

(1,860)

7,672

33,860

Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests

5,157

1,085

77

(187)

(6)

6,126

Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder

$

16,790

$

5,376

$

(437)

$

(1,673)

$

7,678

$

27,734

Total assets

$

1,632,670

$

681,954

$

239,452

$

83,276

$

75,334

$

2,712,686



Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Home health
services

Hospice
services

Home and
community-
based
services

Facility-
based
services

HCI

Total

Net service revenue

$

373,450

$

59,801

$

48,387

$

33,344

$

15,702

$

530,684

Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)

205,523

37,180

36,664

22,213

3,666

305,246

General and administrative expenses

118,792

16,668

10,937

11,439

3,627

161,463

Impairment of intangibles and other

22









22

Government stimulus (income) expense

35,019

4,731

2,865

1,656

164

44,435

Operating income (loss)

14,094

1,222

(2,079)

(1,964)

8,245

19,518

Interest expense

(310)

(51)

(37)

(22)

(11)

(431)

Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

13,784

1,171

(2,116)

(1,986)

8,234

19,087

Income tax expense (benefit)

3,403

247

(440)

(435)

1,820

4,595

Net income (loss)

10,381

924

(1,676)

(1,551)

6,414

14,492

Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(157)

321

(153)

(12)

(7)

(8)

Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

10,538

$

603

$

(1,523)

$

(1,539)

$

6,421

$

14,500

Total assets

$

1,721,278

$

277,358

$

263,414

$

108,118

$

86,168

$

2,456,336

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Home health
services

Hospice
services

Home and
community-
based
services

Facility-
based
services

HCI

Total

Net service revenue

$

1,157,061

$

209,191

$

143,332

$

96,814

$

29,795

$

1,636,193

Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)

663,137

129,848

103,941

65,360

9,720

972,006

General and administrative expenses

369,337

58,789

35,216

33,213

10,199

506,754

Impairment of intangibles and other

937









937

Operating income (loss)

123,650

20,554

4,175

(1,759)

9,876

156,496

Interest expense

(1,099)

(195)

(143)

(73)

(31)

(1,541)

Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

122,551

20,359

4,032

(1,832)

9,845

154,955

Income tax expense (benefit)

26,003

4,221

889

(649)

2,445

32,909

Net income (loss)

96,548

16,138

3,143

(1,183)

7,400

122,046

Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests

17,506

3,308

441

792

(37)

22,010

Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder

$

79,042

$

12,830

$

2,702

$

(1,975)

$

7,437

$

100,036



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Home health
services

Hospice
services

Home and
community-
based
services

Facility-
based
services

HCI

Total

Net service revenue

$

1,081,143

$

181,387

$

144,526

$

96,664

$

27,155

$

1,530,875

Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)

631,109

112,485

113,864

64,340

11,362

933,160

General and administrative expenses

345,024

49,560

33,520

31,984

9,815

469,903

Impairment of intangibles and other

22

600







622

Government stimulus (income) expense












Operating income (loss)

104,988

18,742

(2,858)

340

5,978

127,190

Interest expense

(2,804)

(451)

(382)

(288)

(115)

(4,040)

Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

102,184

18,291

(3,240)

52

5,863

123,150

Income tax expense (benefit)

19,499

3,294

(658)

(261)

1,307

23,181

Net income (loss)

82,685

14,997

(2,582)

313

4,556

99,969

Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

14,371

3,452

(275)

1,228

(23)

18,753

Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

68,314

$

11,545

$

(2,307)

$

(915)

$

4,579

$

81,216

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECT CONSOLIDATED KEY STATISTICAL AND FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

Key Data:

2021

2020

2021

2020









Home Health Services:







Locations

532

549

532

549

Acquired

2

2

3

8

De novo








Divested/consolidated

(1)

(6)

(2)

(14)

Total new admissions

108,492

104,304

325,496

305,968

Medicare new admissions

52,527

55,907

161,930

166,332

Average daily census

84,258

82,254

84,583

78,920

Average Medicare daily census

43,675

47,120

44,682

46,008

Medicare completed and billed episodes

84,550

88,970

254,823

260,415

Average Medicare case mix for completed and billed Medicare episodes

1.02

1.01

1.02

1.02

Average reimbursement per completed and billed Medicare episodes

$

2,850

$

2,824

$

2,870

$

2,798

Total visits

2,113,205

2,081,418

6,322,502

6,181,133

Total Medicare visits

1,063,086

1,149,577

3,216,843

3,474,314

Average visits per completed and billed Medicare episodes

12.6

12.9

12.6

13.3

Organic growth: (1)







Net revenue

4.5

%

(4.1)

%

8.0

%

(6.5)

%

Net Medicare revenue

(2.6)

%

(8.9)

%

1.2

%

(11.3)

%

Total new admissions

3.6

%

4.7

%

6.1

%

2.4

%

Medicare new admissions

(5.7)

%

(4.4)

%

(2.5)

%

(7.0)

%

Average daily census

2.5

%

4.9

%

7.7

%

(0.4)

%

Average Medicare daily census

(7.4)

%

(5.7)

%

(2.6)

%

(9.2)

%

Medicare completed and billed episodes

(4.0)

%

(3.5)

%

(0.5)

%

(8.1)

%









Hospice Services:







Locations

155

111

155

111

Acquired

24



26

4

De novo





1


Divested/consolidated



(1)

(2)

(2)

Admissions

6,466

5,077

16,884

15,006

Average daily census

5,697

4,393

4,859

4,338

Patient days

524,099

404,214

1,326,412

1,192,866

Average revenue per patient day

$

161.51

$

155.76

$

160.71

$

154.59

Organic growth: (1)







Total new admissions

0.1

%

12.8

%

2.9

%

4.8

%









Home and Community-Based Services:







Locations (2)

130

122

130

122

Acquired





1

4

De novo



13

7

19

Divested/consolidated

(3)

(2)

(3)

(2)

Average daily census

12,978

14,455

13,436

14,391

Billable hours

1,817,711

1,942,706

5,597,129

5,865,309

Revenue per billable hour

$

25.50

$

26.31

$

25.81

$

25.87









Facility-Based Services:







Long-term Acute Care







Locations

12

12

12

12

Acquired








Divested/consolidated



(1)



(1)

Patient days

22,722

24,275

64,081

68,094

Average revenue per patient day

$

1,386

$

1,346

$

1,471

$

1,362

Average Daily Census

247

264

235

249


(1)

Organic growth is calculated as the sum of same store plus de novo for the period divided by total from the same period in the prior year.

(2)

The number of locations for HCBS has been updated to not only include the physical standalone locations but also the locations that are part of a home health provider.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC.

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months
Ended
September 30,

Nine Months
Ended
September 30,


2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

27,734

$

14,500

$

100,036

$

81,216

Add (net of tax):







   Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)

6,875

1,829

10,352

3,345

   Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)

369



1,548

866

   COVID-19 impact: 











      PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)

10,290

7,689

27,141

29,967

      CARES Act tax benefit (4)







(2,210)

   Provider Relief Fund (PRF) (5)



32,882




   NCI associated with PRF (6)



(5,643)




   ERP implementation (7)

498



1,226


   Hurricane Ida (8)

844



844


   Gain on sale of asset (9)

(951)



(951)


Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

45,659

$

51,257

$

140,196

$

113,184

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME

ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)




Three Months
Ended
September 30,

Nine Months
Ended
September 30,


2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

0.88

$

0.46

$

3.18

$

2.59

Add (net of tax):







   Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)

0.22

0.05

0.33

0.11

   Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)

0.01



0.05

0.03

   COVID-19 impact:











      PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)

0.33

0.25

0.87

0.95

      CARES Act tax benefit (4)







(0.07)

   Provider Relief Fund (PRF) (5)



1.05




   NCI associated with PRF (6)



(0.18)




   ERP implementation (7)

0.01



0.03


   Hurricane Ida (8)

0.03



0.03


   Gain on sale of asset (9)

(0.03)



(0.03)


Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

1.45

$

1.63

$

4.46

$

3.61

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

27,734

$

14,500

$

100,036

$

81,216

Add:







   Income tax expense


10,150

4,595

32,909

23,181

   Interest expense, net

1,135

431

1,541

4,040

   Depreciation and amortization 

5,358

5,217

14,899

15,601

   Adjustment items


24,415

49,775

54,524

46,339

Adjusted EBITDA

$

68,792

$

74,518

$

203,909

$

170,377

Adjustment items (pre-tax):







   Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)

9,364

2,492

14,072

4,556

   Closures/relocation/consolidations (2)

502



2,098

1,174

   COVID-19 PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)

14,016

10,474

36,835

40,609

   Provider Relief Fund (PRF) (5)



44,435




   NCI associated with PRF (6)



(7,626)




   ERP implementation (7)

679



1,665


   Hurricane Ida (8)

1,150



1,150


   Gain on sale of asset (9)

(1,296)



(1,296)


Total adjustments

$

24,415

$

49,775

$

54,524

$

46,339



















1.

Expenses and other costs associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions, de novos and legal expenses ($9.4 million and $14.1 million pre-tax in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively; $2.5 million and $4.6 million pre-tax in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively).

2.

Loss on the sale of an asset and other expenses associated with a closure or consolidation, including impairment ($0.5 million and $2.1 million pre-tax in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively; $1.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020).

3.

COVID-19 related expenses for purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE), supplies, wage adjustments and employee healthcare costs ($14.0 million and $36.8 million pre-tax in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively; $10.5 million and $40.6 million pre-tax in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively).

4.

Tax benefit related to new legislation in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") which lifts certain tax deduction limitations and eliminates 80% of taxable income limitations for Net Operating Losses ("NOL"), which we are now able to fully utilize NOLs associated with Almost Family prior to the merger.

5.

The reversal of government stimulus income related to general distribution funds received from the Provider Relief Fund ("PRF") under the CARES Act ($44.4 million pre-tax). 

6.

Non-controlling interest distributed to our Joint Venture partners in association with the Government stimulus income recognized during the second quarter of 2020 ($7.6 million pre-tax) was reversed in the three months ended September 30, 2020 as noted above.

7.

Expenses and other costs associated with the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning software ($0.7 million and $1.7 million pre-tax in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively).

8.

Direct recovery costs associated with Hurricane Ida ($1.2 million pre-tax).

9.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company's assets held for sale was $1.9 million, which consisted of one hospice facility in Knoxville, Tennessee.  The Company sold the property during the third quarter of 2021 for $3.2 million. 

