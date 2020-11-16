LHC Group to present at two virtual investor conferences in November

LAFAYETTE, La., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced today that the Company is presenting at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference and the Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020.

The presentation at Jefferies on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 will begin at 9:40 a.m. Eastern time, and a live webcast will be available. The presentation at Stephens on Thursday, November 19, 2020 will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, and a live webcast will be available.

To access the live webcasts and any presentation materials, listeners should go to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.LHCgroup.com, approximately 15 minutes prior to each event to register and download any necessary software. For those unable to listen to the live broadcasts, replays will be available for 30 days on the Company's website.

About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's 32,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. As the preferred joint venture partner for almost 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care.

Contact: Eric Elliott

Senior Vice President of Finance

(337) 233-1307

[email protected]

SOURCE LHC Group, Inc.

