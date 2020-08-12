LHH Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LHH, the leading global provider of career transition, coaching and leadership development solutions, today announced the promotion of Michelle Anthony to Chief Revenue Officer, reporting to Ranjit de Sousa, President of LHH. Anthony will have the primary responsibility of driving revenue growth leading the company's sales and marketing organizations. LHH's Chief Sales Officer Christoph Niebel has been appointed president of Pontoon, the Adecco Group's global leader in talent solutions and LHH's sister company. Niebel will begin his new role on September 1, 2020.

"We are continuing to integrate sales and marketing to optimize the customer's journey with us. Michelle has over 20 years of experience driving sales and demand generation in both the B2B and B2C spaces," said de Sousa. "In her tenure with us, Michelle has revolutionized the way we approach branding and marketing at LHH. She spearheaded our successful global brand refresh in 2020 and has built a mature demand generation function that delivered double digit revenue in its first year alone. Michelle's prior experience includes successfully managing a global sales team of 800 people in the tech sector where she was responsible for a $900 million P&L. Michelle's tenacity, creativity and team building qualities are the embodiment of our brand's promise, Opportunity, Delivered and exactly the energy and experience we need at this moment of growth in our company."

Anthony joined the company in 2018 as Head of Global Marketing and was promoted to Chief Marketing Officer in 2019. She was previously with SHL Talent Assessment, a former Gartner Company. Anthony possesses an MBA from Harvard University and a BS in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University.

"As the primary go-to-market functions, I have always believed that sales and marketing have a joint responsibility in delivering value to clients and to the organization. I am excited to continue to lead our efforts and transformation at a time when our customer needs us most," said Anthony.

About LHH

In today's marketplace, organizations are discovering the need to turn their attention inward to find their future talent. At LHH, we help companies see the possibilities in their people. Through assessments, coaching, upskilling and transitioning, companies can realize the untapped potential within their own workforce, resulting in increased productivity, morale, and brand affinity.

A division of The Adecco Group – the world's leading HR solutions partner – LHH's 4,000 coaches and colleagues work with more than 12,000 organizations in over 60 countries around the world. We make a difference to everyone we work with, and we do it on a global scale. We have the local expertise, global infrastructure, and industry-leading technology to manage the complexity of critical workforce initiatives and the challenges of transformation. It's why 60% of the Fortune 500 companies choose to work with us. Learn more at lhh.com

