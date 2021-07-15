LHH Launches New Talent Solutions For Sports Organizations

Building on this experience as a foundation, LHH Sports Solutions has been able to design a broader, more comprehensive suite of talent solutions that are uniquely tailored to athletes and employees in sports organizations.

Mayi Cruz Blanco, global head of LHH Sports Solutions and Athlete Programmes, said that as the global sports industry starts to emerge from the global pandemic, it must take steps to manage new expectations for leaders, drive digital transformation, increase diversity and inclusion and build a purposeful and agile workforce fit for future challenges.

To help sports organizations accomplish these goals, LHH Sports Solutions features a broad range of offerings, including talent solutions and career development through upskilling and reskilling, leadership development, coaching and career transition for both sports industry employees and athletes.

"Sports is one of the most positive forces in the world and at this crucial moment in time, LHH Sports Solutions will focus on elevating and empowering everyone involved in sports to achieve their full potential," said Cruz Blanco.

This kind of development and support is particularly important for athletes, many of whom have sacrificed years to devote themselves to training and competing, she said. Fortunately, employers who have hired former athletes have discovered that their experience in sports has made them excellent analysts and communicators, creative thinkers, positive disruptors, potent brand ambassadors and employees with high-levels of resilience, Cruz Blanco added.

Russell Williams, LHH US Country Manager, said that while great strides have been made in recent years to bring leading-edge strategies and tools to the sports world, there is still room for sports organizations – federations, leagues, governing bodies and individual clubs – to improve their overall human capital management.

"Athletes are the heart of sports and planning for their post-sporting careers is often overlooked," said Williams. "Too many athletes delay or defer planning of their careers beyond sports until retirement is upon them. Through LHH Sports Solutions, we can help local sports organizations and companies build new post-competition careers for athletes."

About LHH

In today's marketplace, organizations are discovering the need to turn their attention inward to find their future talent. At LHH, we help companies see the possibilities in their people. Through assessments, coaching, upskilling and transitioning, companies can realize the untapped potential within their own workforce, resulting in increased productivity, morale, and brand affinity.

A division of The Adecco Group—the world's leading HR solutions partner—LHH's 4,000 coaches and colleagues work with more than 7,000 organizations in over 60 countries around the world. We make a difference to everyone we work with, and we do it on a global scale. We have the local expertise, global infrastructure, and industry-leading technology to manage the complexity of critical workforce initiatives and the challenges of transformation. It's why 60% of the Fortune 500 companies choose to work with us. Learn more at www.lhh.com.

