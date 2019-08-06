LI-COR Biosciences Introduces DigiWest to Accelerate Targeted Therapeutics Development

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers can identify therapeutic targets and functional effects of targeted therapeutics more quickly and efficiently as part of a complete solution now offered by LI-COR Biosciences in partnership with NMI TT Pharmaservices. DigiWest High-Content Protein Profiling Services speed the process of developing relevant therapeutics. It is a versatile platform for pathway profiling, drug mode-of-action studies, functional characterization of compounds (small molecules, PROTACs, antibodies, etc.), and biomarker discovery.

"Now it is possible to quickly assess which proteins are the most relevant targets for next generation therapeutics," says Jeff Harford, LI-COR senior marketing product manager. "With DigiWest, a small amount of sample can be used to profile hundreds of potential targets from a library of over 1,200 pre-validated antibodies covering more than 50 specific signaling pathways. This significantly reduces the time required to characterize lead compounds, find promising targets for new therapeutics, and identify biomarkers right on the protein level."

"DigiWest clients also find benefits in assessing off-target effects and benchmark their new leads against existing therapeutics," says Dr. Christoph Sachse, NMI TT Pharmaservices site head Berlin. "Researchers are striving to achieve the next level of targeted therapeutics, and they must have conclusive data in order to achieve their goals. Our patented DigiWest technology helps quickly narrow down targets that are impacted by their compounds and provides unique signatures of cell signaling pathway activities on the level of total proteins and, most importantly, also their phosphorylated forms."

Once the specific targets are identified, quantitative Western Blots, In Cell Western Assays, and On Cell Westerns on the LI-COR Odyssey Imaging platform provide a fuller understanding of the details of each specific target and therapeutic. The Odyssey platform is the industry standard for near-infrared quantitative protein imaging.

"We are always aiming to provide researchers with the complete solution, products, tools, and services to help provide the best data possible," says Harford. "DigiWest is a powerful platform to help move research forward."

LI-COR Biosciences offers imaging platforms, research services, analysis software, and optimized IRDye infrared dye reagents for quantitative protein analysis and small animal imaging. LI-COR provides complete digital solutions for both chemiluminescent and infrared fluorescent Western blot imaging, including instrumentation, IRDye dye-labeled secondary antibodies, protein markers, and chemiluminescent Western reagents. More at www.licor.com/bio

NMI TT Pharmaservices is an established provider of non-clinical contract research services. With an ever-growing base of pharma, biotech and academic clients, NMI TT Pharmaservices has developed a comprehensive portfolio in protein profiling services (e.g. DigiWest, RPPA, Luminex), custom cell services (e.g. custom stable cell lines, compound testing studies using patient-derived microtumor cell models), and electrophysiology services. More at www.nmi-tt.de/pharmaservices

LI-COR, Odyssey, IRDye, In-Cell Western, Pearl, CellTag, Image Studio and Empiria Studio are registered trademarks of LI-COR, Inc. in the United States and other countries. DigiWest is a registered trademark of NMI Natural and Medical Sciences Institute at the University of Tübingen in Germany and other countries. DigiWest technology is patented in the United States (patent US10,274,485) and other countries.

