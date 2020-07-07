LI-COR Near-Infrared Assays and Technology Offer Insight to Coronavirus Researchers

LINCOLN, Neb., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and subsequent COVID-19 pandemic places the subject of viruses and virology in the research spotlight for good reason. Scientists are seeking to understand the virus, characterize infectivity, and understand its mechanism of action in their quest to develop therapeutics and vaccines. Key to this process are quantifiable assays that provide robust data for all aspects of research.

LI-COR Biosciences continues to support virology researchers with products, tools, and services to better understand SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses. Traditionally, infectivity of viruses that exhibit cytopathic effect (CPE) has been characterized using plaque assays. While effective, these methods can be tedious, time-consuming, and the results are subject to human error.

Near-infrared (NIR) Western Blots and In-Cell Western™ Assays provide a high-quality, reliable means to get answers to a variety of assays that are key to the study of viruses like SARS-CoV-2.

"Our In-Cell Western Assay combines the specificity of Western blotting with the replicability and throughput of an ELISA," says Jeff Harford, LI-COR senior product marketing manager. "This results in the ability to quickly characterize a broad range of cell signaling parameters in the development of targeted therapeutics more efficiently. This includes viral titrations on both plaque forming and non-plaque forming viruses, and antiviral molecule screens."

LI-COR is offering researchers a special Odyssey® CLx Viral Solution Package that is now available for priority delivery and at a reduced price. In addition to the Odyssey Imager, the package includes startup reagents, both basic and advanced virtual training from LI-COR scientists, and Empiria Studio® statistical analysis software. Empiria Studio is the only Western blot analysis software that guides you all the way from validation to statistical analysis. The Odyssey imager family is cited in more than 10,000 peer-reviewed publications. Its proven technology of stable NIR fluorescence and ability to detect multiple targets in the same acquisition makes the platform ideal for a wide variety of virology research applications.

