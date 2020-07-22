Li-Cycle Named Finalist for Multiple Categories in the 10th Annual BusinessGreen Leaders Awards

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Li-Cycle Corp. ("Li-Cycle"), an industry leading North American based lithium-ion battery resource recovery company, today announced the company has been named as a finalist for the Circular Economy Project of the Year and its Co-Founder, President and CEO, Ajay Kochhar has been named as a finalist for Leader of the Year in the 10th annual BusinessGreen Leaders Awards. The awards will be presented as a virtual ceremony broadcast on October 14th and 15th at 4 p.m.

Li-Cycle provides a full-service resource recovery solution for all types of lithium-ion batteries used in electronic devices, e-mobility, electronic vehicles and energy storage.

Launched in 2011, the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2020 received a record number of entries. The BusinessGreen Leaders Awards are UK's most prestigious green business awards and they provide a platform for the most innovative, important and inspirational organizations to mark the start of this most critical decade by showcasing their era-defining work.

The live virtual ceremony in October 2020 will feature documentary shorts on a remarkable year for the UK's green economy, profiles of some of the industries and companies represented on the evening, interactive competitions, and speeches and interviews from some of the winners on the evening.

Ajay Kochhar and Tim Johnston co-founded Li-Cycle in 2016 with a vision to be the most sustainable, vertically integrated and globally preeminent lithium-ion battery resource recovery company. The company is committed to providing sustainable and safe customer-centric solutions and technology to solve the global end-of-life cycle lithium-ion battery challenges, and to close the loop in the lithium-ion battery supply chain. Li-Cycle provides a full-service resource recovery solution for all types of lithium-ion batteries used in electronic devices, e-mobility, electronic vehicles and energy storage.

Since inception, the company has developed and validated Li-Cycle's Hub-and-Spoke technologies – a unique and sustainable process that allows for the recovery ≥95% of all critical materials found in lithium-ion batteries, including lithium, cobalt and nickel. Li-Cycle's industry-leading processing technology uniquely positions it to be a key player in supporting the growing international movement towards zero carbon economy and creation of a circular economy for lithium-ion batteries.



"We are honoured to be recognized by the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards for the achievements of our talented team and supportive partners," said Ajay Kochhar. "As rechargeable lithium-ion batteries continue to electrify our world in all parts of life, Li-Cycle is proud to play a critical role to leading the transformation of lithium-ion batteries into a circular and sustainable product, thereby minimizing their environmental impact."

In January 2020, Li-Cycle was also named a 2020 Global Cleantech 100 Company by the Cleantech Group. The company was chosen out of 13,900 innovative companies from across the globe for its contribution toward a sustainable future.

For more information, please watch Li-Cycle's corporate video here: https://youtu.be/RRKzoBj9BKY or visit Li-Cycle's website here: https://li-cycle.com/

About Li-Cycle Corp.

Li-Cycle Corp. (Li-Cycle) is on a mission to leverage its innovative technology to provide a customer-centric end-of-life solution for lithium-ion batteries and create a secondary supply of critical battery materials. Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are increasingly powering our world in automotive, energy storage, consumer electronic and other industrial and household applications. The world needs improved technology and supply chain innovations to better manage the end-of-life of these batteries, and to meet the rapidly growing demand for critical and scarce battery-grade materials through a closed-loop solution.

