LI Rixue from Secoo Group is now a member of the BOF 500 2019

On September 30 th , 2019, BOF unveiled the new class of 2019 BOF 500 at the Hotel de Ville in Paris where Imran Amed, Founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of BOF, Naomi Campbell, Adut Akech, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Karen Elson and other industry leaders from around the world celebrated the #BoF500 and inclusivity during Paris Fashion Week.

Mr. Li Rixue, the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive of SECOO (NASDAQ: SECO), one of China's top luxury e-commerce platforms was included in this elite list of individuals who help shape the world of fashion globally. Mr. Li founded Secoo in 2008, relocating to Beijing to set up the first offline experience center for luxury goods. Before going public, the company had raised millions of dollars, thanks to Mr. Li's insight into Chinese consumer culture and the potential of the Chinese luxury market. In September 2017, Secoo went public, and it is successfully listed on Nasdaq. The company also struck a $175 million strategic investment deal with L Catterton, a leading consumer focused private equity firm formed by LVMH, Group Arnault and Catterton, and JD.com.

Secoo boasts 27 million registered consumers. The company recently partnered with big names including luxury retailer, LuisaViaRoma and Prada Group, which entered into a contract with Secoo based on distribution control and brand image protection.

