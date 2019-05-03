Liabilities, Damages and Other Contentious Issues in International Commercial Agreements (London, United Kingdom - September 19-20, 2019)
May 03, 2019, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liabilities, Damages and Other Contentious Issues in International Commercial Agreements" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Now is not the time for weaknesses in your commercial contracts when risk and liability have to be kept to a minimum. During the negotiation of international commercial agreements, the exact exposure in relation to damages is often not properly identified, anticipated or understood. Frequently, the parties are:
- Unaware of the true nature of the law of damages in the chosen governing law of the contract
- Unaware of the fundamental differences of approach in the Common Law and Civil Law systems
- Unaware that their attempts at limiting or excluding their liability may be ineffective
This specialist two-day seminar has been expressly developed to focus exclusively on this subject. The seminar offers a wide-ranging and detailed understanding of the law of damages under English law with comparisons to Civil Law jurisdictions. Presented by international specialists in the field, the seminar shall enable participants to effectively draft and negotiate contracts with knowledge and confidence.
Agenda:
Day One
- Key differences in civil and common law
- Pre-contract agreements - background and drafting
- Warranties, representations, guarantees and indemnities
- Exclusions, limitations and maximum liability
- Force majeure, frustration and economic hardship
- Comparative Workshop Session: Part 1(Practical workshop where, using a case study as a basis, clauses will be examined that are interpreted differently in different jurisdictions)
Day Two
- Direct, indirect damages and consequential loss
- Q & A interactive session - identifying types of damages
- Liquidated damages and penalties defined - comparative analysis
- Choice of law, jurisdiction and arbitration: Part 1 - choice of law and jurisdiction
- Choice of law, jurisdiction and arbitration: Part 2 - arbitration and dispute resolutio
- Comparative Workshop Session: Part 2
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/14tz8
