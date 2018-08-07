Liaison Technologies Achieves Record-Breaking Growth in the First Half of 2018, Posts 125 Percent Year-Over-Year Increase in New Business Contracts

ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Liaison Technologies, a recognized leader in cloud-based integration and data management solutions, today announced that the company experienced record-breaking growth in the first half of 2018. Liaison's innovative ALLOY® Platform fueled 81 percent of new business growth in North America during the first half of this year. New business contracts were up 125 percent year-over-year, and based on the success of the ALLOY Platform, Liaison booked more new business contracts in the the first half of 2018 than in all of 2017. Liaison also continued its trend of double-digit revenue growth into the first half of 2018.

"We have signed some of the largest deals in our history this year, propelled by the unprecedented interest in our award-winning ALLOY Platform," said Rob Consoli, Chief Revenue Officer of Liaison Technologies. "2018 is shaping up to be an incredible year as our ALLOY Platform drives new business with triple-digit growth percentages. Our contract bookings for ALLOY have grown 231 percent in the first half of 2018 as compared to last year's mid-year results, continuing our winning streak from 2017, when we hit triple-digit growth numbers with ALLOY all year long."

Riding a wave of demand from existing and new customers and attracting increased attention from industry analysts, ALLOY is the catalyst for an increasing share of Liaison's total revenue, with performance in the first half of 2018 rising 76 percent over the revenue percentage attributable to ALLOY from the same period in 2017. Several existing customers signed new contracts to migrate data integration and management operations to ALLOY for current and new projects.

In another major win, Liaison was selected over competing Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) vendors on the strength of the ALLOY Platform's unique capabilities for a leading educational institution.

Liaison was recently cited by independent industry analyst firm Forrester in its report Now Tech: iPaaS And Hybrid Integration Platforms, Q3 2018 as a provider of strategic iPaaS and hybrid integration platform solutions.

Liaison was also recognized as an iPaaS leader by technology users via G2 Crowd, a peer-to-peer business solutions review platform.

Liaison also distinguished itself this year by launching an innovative new program: Embrace & Replace. An industry first, Embrace & Replace helps enterprises that are pursuing digital transformation to transition to a modern architecture via the ALLOY Platform. Liaison signed a major contract for the Embrace & Replace program's first customer, a leading consumer products company.

Earlier this year, Liaison announced the European deployment of Active/Active architecture for the ALLOY Platform, meeting the gold standard of availability known as "five-nines," or 99.999% availability; Active/Active will go live in the United States later this year. The company also underscored its industry leadership in providing compliance services across all enterprise data privacy and security frameworks and regulations to reduce the data compliance burden for ALLOY users by exceeding compliance standards for GDPR.

Also this year, Liaison introduced the industry's first Brand Registry-based authentication and trust protocol for enterprise networks within the award-winning ALLOY Platform. The company announced plans to extend blockchain capabilities to ALLOY. In the coming year, Liaison looks forward to new AI and analytics capabilities from technology partner MapR, which will provide exciting advanced features to Liaison customers while simplifying security and storage requirements for ALLOY.

Liaison's ALLOY Platform recognizes all patterns of integration and provides comprehensive data management capabilities on a single platform. Designed from the ground up on a modern microservices and big data architecture to address today's technology disruptors, ALLOY is a next-generation cloud platform that handles the data integration and management challenges of today while remaining flexible enough to tackle tomorrow's challenges. Learn more at www.liaison.com/liaison-alloy-platform.

