Liaison Technologies, Provider of Award-Winning ALLOY Platform, Cited in Influential Report On iPaaS and Hybrid Integration Platform Providers

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Liaison Technologies, a recognized leader in cloud-based integration and data management solutions, today announced that independent research firm Forrester cited the company in its influential report on integration platforms, Now Tech: iPaaS and Hybrid Integration Platforms, Q3 2018, written by Principal Analyst Henry Peyret. The report, designed to help enterprise architecture professionals understand the value they can expect from an integration platform provider and select vendors based on size and functionality, notes that "for the largest companies, the integration stack is becoming a strategic investment to support the pace of their digital transformation."

Forrester's report positions Liaison as a provider of strategic integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) and hybrid integration platform (HIP) capabilities. Liaison offers the advanced, cloud-based ALLOY® Platform for integration and data management. Peyret noted that Forrester sought "the most important iPaaS and hybrid integration technologies," identifying "segments, each with varying capabilities." Strategic iPaaS and hybrid integration platforms are two of the segments Forrester defined. According to the report, strategic iPaaS "solves more complex integration scenarios . . . and includes some B2B integration, IoT integration, and connectors to on-premises applications. The delivery platform is essentially cloud-based." The hybrid integration platform segment "represents the mandatory integration solution for large enterprises renewing their strategic integration architecture as a complement to API management, B2B integration, and IoT integration."

"Investment in iPaaS or hybrid integration platforms is becoming more strategic than ever," Peyret concludes in the report. "It's no longer a problem of scalability and credibility of capabilities — it's a question of making the right investment to support enterprises' business digital transformation with the right amount of agility and the right partnerships for the ongoing evolution of digital products and services." Forrester's recommendations for EA pros include developing a five-year integration strategic plan and aligning on a single integration vendor for strategic investments in large enterprises.

"We're honored to be included in Forrester's Now Tech report," said Rob Consoli, Chief Revenue Officer for Liaison. "Enterprise architecture professionals who are pursuing digital transformation have a critical choice to make. "We're confident that once decision-makers evaluate the ALLOY Platform head-to-head with our competitors, they'll recognize that a partnership with Liaison helps them to achieve the kind of modern architecture they need to reach their transformation objectives more quickly and to carry them into the future. They will also receive the support they need to focus on using data for innovation and business improvement."

Whereas most iPaaS solutions rely on "citizen integrators" within user IT departments and business units to build integrations, the Liaison ALLOY Platform deploys a different approach. Liaison data experts handle integration and data management tasks as managed services for ALLOY users so that enterprises can direct their scarce resources more strategically. Liaison also maintains full compliance with all key data regulatory standards and frameworks across the ALLOY Platform and its people and processes. This reduces the overall compliance burden for ALLOY users and ensures that enterprises can confidently access, leverage and share data securely and privately as they digitally evolve their businesses.

The award-winning Liaison ALLOY Platform was built from the ground up to support enterprises' complex integration and data management needs for the digital economy. ALLOY offers a comprehensive, future-proof solution that handles all patterns of integration and seamlessly connects on-premises and new cloud-based applications and data sources as they come online. ALLOY uniquely combines integration and data management workflows on a single platform for greater efficiency and features an advanced microservices architecture.

