Liaison's GradCAS™ Fuels a 382% Increase in Applicants in the Past Nine Months

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liaison International, the leader in admissions management and enrollment marketing solutions for higher education, today offered insight into the rapid growth of GradCAS™, the Centralized Application Service (CAS™) for graduate schools and programs.

With GradCAS, programs gain access to a marketplace designed specifically to meet their admissions needs. The service includes a student-facing application and application management software, along with scanning and packaging services and applicant phone and email support. The comprehensive combination frees graduate staff to focus on more important tasks, such as recruiting and advising prospective students.

Compared with its inaugural year, GradCAS is already reporting such results as:

A 382% increase in unique applicants.

A 471% increase in participating schools.

A 451% increase in applications submitted.

The Graduate College at Missouri State University in Springfield was an early adopter of the service. "GradCAS is helping us implement best practices across all of our programs," shared Dr. Julie Masterson, the College's associate provost and dean. "With it, we're on top of all the admissions practices our programs are using. We're able to understand them, defend them or modify them if needed — that level of control wouldn't have been possible without this proven admissions technology."

Liaison's Founder and CEO George Haddad is enthusiastic about the momentum behind GradCAS: "The phenomenal growth that we've seen in the 2018-2019 cycle speaks to the power of the CAS technology and its inherent processing and support services, " Haddad said. "We look forward to expanding the GradCAS community to include more graduate programs so that they, too, can implement innovative strategies that support their unique enrollment priorities."

About Liaison International

Over the last two decades, Liaison has helped over 31,000 programs on more than 1,000 campuses more effectively manage admissions through its Centralized Application Service (CAS™) technology and complementary processing and support services. Partnering with over 30 professional associations, the company has developed discipline-wide services for a range of fields, including most of the health professions, as well as engineering ( EngineeringCAS ), graduate management education ( BusinessCAS ), graduate education ( GradCAS ), social work ( SocialWorkCAS ), psychology ( PSYCAS ) and architecture ( ArchCAS ).

