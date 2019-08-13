Liaison's PostBacCAS™ Reports 145% Surge in Participating Programs, 35% Increase in Applications in Year Two

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liaison International, the leader in admissions management and enrollment marketing solutions for higher education, today offered insights into the significant second-year success of PostBacCAS™, the Centralized Application Service (CAS™) for postbaccalaureate programs.

PostBacCAS, which serves as a single portal for prospective students to apply to multiple career changer and grade enhancement programs, streamlines application review for participating institutions with robust technology and complementary services. In just its second year, PostBacCAS is already delivering results for both participating institutions and applicants.

In its recently published second-cycle mid-term report, PostBacCAS reported the following accomplishments:

145% year-over-year increase in participating institutions.

35% year-over-year increase in applications.

87% of applicants were satisfied or highly satisfied with PostBacCAS.

50% of applicants only applied to postbac programs listed in PostBacCAS.

48% of applicants were female.

50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico were all represented on PostBacCAS applications.

and were all represented on PostBacCAS applications. $10,000 has been awarded in scholarships to PostBacCAS applicants.

"We're excited that PostBacCAS has proven its value in such a short period of time," says Robert Ruiz, Liaison's vice president of strategic enrollment. "As even more postbac programs join the ranks of this innovative community, the benefits will continue to increase for all who participate. Institutions that are members of PostBacCAS include the University of Virginia, Goucher College, Scripps College, Columbia University, Washington University, American University, Bryn Mawr College and Temple University, to name just a few."

Courtney Klipp, health professions advisor at Loyola Marymount University, saw immediate benefits after adopting PostBacCAS: "We estimate that implementing PostBacCAS saved our admin about 90 hours of work," she says. "In addition, one of my favorite features is that the system automatically provides multiple GPA calculations. There are BCPMs [biology, chemistry, physics and math grades], cumulative GPAs across multiple schools, GPAs for non-science courses, graduate work and postbac work. It's just amazing that I can see all of that in one place. PostBacCAS has made this application season so much better."

Cassidy Chambers, assistant director of admissions at Rocky Vista University, shares Klipp's enthusiasm: "We've definitely seen a greater diversity in the kinds of applicants we're getting," she says. "Even if they're not looking for Rocky Vista specifically, when prospective students see us on PostBacCAS they can dig in for more information and decide we might be a good fit. PostBacCAS has been very easy to use and has freed up a lot of time. It's just been a great transition for us overall."

