Liam Neeson wishes the world a Happy St Patrick’s Day

Liam's poetic message pays tribute to the testament of the Irish spirit that has spread around the globe and into the hearts of millions who celebrate Ireland's national day. The video interweaves footage of stunning destinations around the island of Ireland with images of Tourism Ireland's Global Greening, an annual event where hundreds of iconic landmarks and sites from Brussels to Buenos Aires and from Sydney to San Francisco light up in green – Ireland's national colour.

Liam Neeson said: "This year, more than ever, seeing the world turn green for St Patrick's Day will help to bring positivity and hope to millions on 17 March. I'm delighted to work with Tourism Ireland on this movie which will act as a reminder of the beautiful island that awaits when it is safe to travel again."

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: "We are extremely grateful to Liam Neeson for his generosity in agreeing to help us wish the world a Happy St Patrick's Day. Our new St Patrick's Day online movie will be seen by our fans and followers on social media around the world – allowing us to mark St Patrick's Day and to keep the island of Ireland to the fore in a positive light, on the day when people everywhere are thinking about Ireland."

Although St Patrick's Day public celebrations and parades will not take place this year in Ireland, communities around the globe will be connected not only through the Liam Neeson movie and the Global Greening initiative but also through 'St Patrick's Day at Home with Tourism Ireland' - a separate unique 90-minute broadcast that will beam out from three much-loved pubs in Dublin, Belfast and the pretty coastal town of Dingle in County Kerry on March 17th.

Featuring all the elements of a typical St Patrick's night out, there will be a huge welcome, traditional and modern Irish music and dance, fantastic fun and lots of surprises.

The next best thing to a trip back to the old country will be streamed through Tourism Ireland's Facebook and YouTube channels, with the event also including pride-inducing footage of the landmarks around the globe that are turning green for St Patrick's Day.

www.ireland.com/stpatricksdayathome

SOURCE Tourism Ireland