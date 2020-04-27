Liam Payne, Eva Longoria, Austin Mahone, Jesse McCartney, Tamron Hall, Billie Jean King, Saweetie, Margaret Cho, Radhika Jones, Hailie Sahar, Andrew Yang, Brooke Baldwin, Lauren Akins, Hunter McGrady, Tyson Beckford, Jaime King, Alisyn Camerota, Alec Benjamin And More To Celebrate Her Campus' "I'm Still Graduating"- An Epic, Virtual Graduation Ceremony Celebrating The Class Of 2020

BOSTON, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Her Campus, the number one media brand for college women with over 400 campus chapters today announced a diverse, all-star line-up for its "I'm Still Graduating" virtual graduation ceremony that will be digitally broadcast on Friday, May 15 at 12pm EST at ImStillGraduating.com . Liam Payne, Eva Longoria, Austin Mahone, Jesse McCartney, Tamron Hall, Billie Jean King, Saweetie, Margaret Cho, Radhika Jones, Hailie Sahar, Andrew Yang, Brooke Baldwin, Lauren Akins, Hunter McGrady, Tyson Beckford, Jaime King, Laura Marano, Nabela Noor, Alisyn Camerota, Alec Benjamin and Drax Project (amongst others below and to be announced), will join together with toasts, speeches and performances to celebrate and honor the Class of 2020. The ceremony will also include unique speeches and performances from graduates themselves, selected by application.

Other luminaries from the art, entertainment, sports, fashion and business worlds participating include Alexa von Tobel (Founder and Managing Partner of Inspired Capital), Alli Webb (Founder of Drybar), Amani Al-Khatahtbeh (Congressional Candidate, Author & Founder of MuslimGirl.com), Elizabeth Sutton (Artist), Faouzia (Singer/Songwriter), Grouplove (band), Jennifer Sirangelo (President & CEO of National 4-H Council), Jeremy Zucker (Musician), John Kasich (Former Governor of Ohio), Karissa Bodnar (Founder & CEO, Thrive Causemetics), Kenneth Cole (Founder & CEO of Kenneth Cole and Founder & Chairman of The Mental Health Coalition), Nastia Liukin (Olympic Gold Medalist/Entrepreneur), Stacey Bendet (CEO and Creative Director, Alice + Olivia), Rebecca Minkoff (Creative Director Rebecca Minkoff/Co-Founder Female Founder Collective), Sallie Krawcheck (CEO & Co-founder, Ellevest), Teresa C. Younger (President and CEO of the Ms. Foundation for Women), Lindsey Roy (Hallmark Chief Marketing Officer), Alison Malmon (Founder and Executive Director of Active Minds), amongst others.

"We are ecstatic to announce this incredible group of speakers and performers across industries who share in our enthusiasm around rallying behind the Class of 2020 to give them the graduation they deserve," said Stephanie Kaplan Lewis, co-founder, CEO & Editor-in-Chief of Her Campus Media. "We're turning the letdown of a missed graduation experience on its head and bringing together the line-up of our dreams to deliver commencement addresses and performances that will inspire, motivate, and uplift at a time that this year's graduates, and all of us, need it most. This will be an immersive, electrifying, unifying experience beyond what could have been possible at any individual graduation ceremony."

Graduating students are encouraged to sign on to ImStillGraduating.com where they can create their own virtual graduation announcement, allowing students to share their accomplishments, photos, and college memories with their friends, family and loved ones to virtually engage, reminisce and socialize with the Class of 2020 community across the globe. Graduating students, friends, and family alike will also have the opportunity to record 60-second shareable video messages leading up to the event.

Her Campus is dedicated to showcasing the hard work and accomplishments of the graduating class of 2020. In that vein, they have launched two student commencement applications for students to apply to either speak or perform in the event alongside this all-star line-up. Her Campus will select winners in both categories to address the nationwide class. Applications for student speakers and performers are due April 30 and below, are both applications:

In recognition of the toll this pandemic has taken on college students' mental health, and coinciding with May as Mental Health Awareness Month, Her Campus and I'm Still Graduating have partnered with Active Minds, the leading nonprofit organization impacting young adult mental health with a presence on over 800 campuses nationwide. The I'm Still Graduating event will amplify Active Minds' 'Here For You' campaign, driving attendees to post a custom sticker on their social media platforms as a show of accessibility, solidarity, and support for those who are struggling with mental health.

Her Campus Media is proud to support the Class of 2020 and present this event in partnership with sponsors Aussie Hair Care, Pandora Jewelry, First Aid Beauty, Sallie Mae, just. periods, Minted, Conair, Hallmark, and Lilly Pulitzer.

To learn more or RSVP, please visit ImStillGraduating.com and be sure to tune in on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 12pm EST on ImStillGraduating.com and share on social with #ImStillGraduating.

