Liana Poodiack Named to Forbes 2020 Top Women Wealth Advisors List

KEENE, N.H., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), announced today that Liana Poodiack, CFP® has been named to Forbes 2020 Top Women Wealth Advisors List, a special report in Forbes which was released on April 21st.

The Forbes ranking of America's Top Women Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience and weighing factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating.

"We always enjoy seeing our advisors get recognized for the extraordinary work and service they provide clients," said Doug Kentfield, Head of Wealth Management at Steward Partners. "Liana continues to demonstrate why she is one of the best in the business, and we look forward to supporting her continued success."

"I'm honored to receive this recognition, but I didn't accomplish this alone," added Liana Poodiack. "My team is comprised of some of the best people I've ever worked with over the course of my career and this couldn't have been possible without their support."

Poodiack, who joined Steward Partners in 2016, has more than 28 years of experience in the financial services industry. Her team focuses on helping clients succeed financially by developing investment plans and strategies consistent with their long-term goals. To reach Liana Poodiack or to learn more about the Poodiack Wealth Management Group, visit https://poodiackwealth.stewardpartners.com/ or call 603-847-7229. For more information, visit Steward Partners at www.stewardpartners.com/.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Newtown, CT., Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL., Andover and Boston, MA., Baltimore and Bethesda, MD., Portland, ME., Hendersonville, NC., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH., Paramus and Morristown, NJ., Albany and New York City, NY., Plymouth Meeting, PA., Austin, Dallas and Houston, TX., and Richmond, VA., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,100 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $896 billion as of 12/31/19.

Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER TM, CFP®, (with plaque design) and CFP®(with flame design) in the U.S. which it awards to individuals who successfully complete the CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

The Forbes ranking of America's Top 1,000 Women Wealth Advisors , developed by SHOOK Research. Research Summary (as of April 2019): 32,000 nominations were received based on thresholds (9,654 women) and 1,000 won. This ranking is not indicative of advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC.

