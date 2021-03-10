Liana Zavo Accepted into Young Entrepreneur Council

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liana Zavo, ZavoMedia Group, a Russian-American business influencer, publicist, celebrity interviewer, a media mogul and an advocate for female entrepreneurs is disrupting the medium, has been accepted into Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC), an invitation-only community for the world's most successful entrepreneurs 45 and younger.

Liana Zavo was hand-selected to join YEC based on her accomplishments as an entrepreneur and proven industry leadership. As a member of YEC, Liana Zavo will have access to exclusive benefits including a curated network of influential peers, personal brand building and publishing opportunities on top media outlets, volume discounts on business services, and VIP events.

"I am beyond excited and thrilled to be a part of the world-leading YEC universe. It is an honor and a privilege to be a part of such a groundbreaking council of entrepreneurs who are changing the world with one launch at a time. As a thought leader in my industry, I am committed to the continual pursuit of knowledge and to the development of my talents to empower myself and others to reach our full human potential. In order to become a success in today's world one must find ways to foster meaningful relationships and bring the utmost value to others," says Zavo.

Scott Gerber, founder of YEC, says, "We are honored to welcome Liana Zavo to YEC. Our philosophy is that by curating the very best entrepreneurial minds around and providing them with a space to build meaningful relationships and access more opportunity, our members can further their success and the success of the entire entrepreneurial ecosystem."

