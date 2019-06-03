LianLian Pay Cross-border Collection available on leading British e-commerce platform Fruugo, one-key to 32 national sites

HANGZHOU, China, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 29, LianLian Pay Cross-border Collection was officially available on Fruugo, the leading British e-commerce platform. From now on, Fruugo sellers can directly bind LianLian Pay Cross-border Collection products to the back-end, enjoying safe, efficient and fast collection services.

Fruugo is the largest British local e-commerce platform for global sales, with its website business covering 32 countries and regions, including England, the United States, northern Europe, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Australia, etc.

Currently, with the annual growth rate reaching 141%, Fruugo can also provide sellers with 15 languages and 21 currency options. For one-time launch in English, sellers can enjoy the synchronous product launch in 32 countries and regions, with automatic translation in 15 languages.

LianLian Pay, as Fruugo's official collection partner in China, will be engaged in helping Chinese sellers expand into overseas markets, according to the head of the company. For this cooperation, sellers can enjoy various rights on Fruugo via LianLian Pay, such as the green channel, rapid audit and product launch assistance from the British account managers.

LianLian Pay Profile:

LianLian Pay, as the leading independent third-party industry payment organization in China, is the pioneer and leader of industry payment solutions, with its business covering cross-border payment, mobile payment, financial technology services, etc. By the end of 2018, its cumulative transaction amount reached 2.7 trillion yuan, among which the cross-border payment served 390,000 cross-border e-commerce sellers, with the cumulative transaction amount reaching above 93 billion yuan.

Fruugo Profile:

Fruugo is the largest British e-commerce platform for global sales. In addition to the UK, it also supports 32 nations and regional sites, including Europe, North America, Asia, Oceania, Africa, etc. At present, with the 141% annual growth rate, Fruugo is a leading e-commerce platform in the UK.

SOURCE LianLian Pay