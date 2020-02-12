Libbey Inc. to Announce 2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Results February 25, 2020

TOLEDO, Ohio, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Libbey Inc. (NYSE American: LBY), one of the largest glass tableware manufacturers in the world, is scheduled to announce 2019 fourth quarter financial results on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

Chief Executive Officer Michael Bauer, Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer James Burmeister and Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Juan Amezquita will host an earnings conference call at 11 a.m. ET on February 25 to discuss the Company's financial results.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call on Libbey's website at https://investor.libbey.com by clicking on the "Q4 2019 Libbey Earnings Conference Call" link. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, will also be available online.

About Libbey Inc.

Based in Toledo, Ohio, Libbey Inc. is one of the largest glass tableware manufacturers in the world. Libbey Inc. operates manufacturing plants in the U.S., Mexico, China, Portugal and the Netherlands. In existence since 1818, the Company supplies tabletop products to retail, foodservice and business-to-business customers in over 100 countries. Libbey's global brand portfolio, in addition to its namesake brand, includes Libbey Signature®, Master's Reserve®, Crisa®, Royal Leerdam®, World® Tableware, Syracuse® China, and Crisal Glass®. In 2018, Libbey Inc.'s net sales totaled $797.9 million. Additional information is available at www.libbey.com.

