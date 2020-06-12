Libbey Inc. to Announce 2020 First Quarter Financial Results June 19, 2020

TOLEDO, Ohio, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Libbey Inc., one of the largest glass tableware manufacturers in the world, is scheduled to announce 2020 first quarter financial results on Friday, June 19, 2020, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will not be hosting an associated conference call for members of the financial community.

About Libbey Inc.

Based in Toledo, Ohio, Libbey Inc. is one of the largest glass tableware manufacturers in the world. Libbey Inc. operates manufacturing plants in the U.S., Mexico, China, Portugal and the Netherlands. In existence since 1818, the Company supplies tabletop products to retail, foodservice and business-to-business customers in over 100 countries. Libbey's global brand portfolio, in addition to its namesake brand, includes Libbey Signature®, Master's Reserve®, Crisa®, Royal Leerdam®, World® Tableware, Syracuse® China, and Crisal Glass®. In 2019, Libbey Inc.'s net sales totaled $782.4 million. Additional information is available at www.libbey.com.

