Liberia Insurance Business Report 2019 - Key Macroeconomic Indicators and Development Trends

DUBLIN, May 22, 2019 -- The "Insurance industry in Liberia: Business Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive research into the insurance industry in Liberia.

The first two chapters of the report feature a country profile by giving general information on Liberia and by thoroughly studying its economic state, (including key macroeconomic indicators and their development trends). The third chapter covers common business procedures in the country: from starting a project to closing business. This chapter covers the country's fiscal system, existing labour practices, property rights regulation peculiarities and other issues vital for running a business in this country.

Furthermore, the report analyses the insurance industry in the country by identifying key market players (including major producers, traders, etc), as well by evaluating foreign economic relations within the sector in the last three years.

An important part of the report is a Porter Five Forces analysis that surveys the industry through five major questions:

What is the threat of substitute products and services?

Is there a threat of new competitors entering the market?

What is the intensity of competitive rivalry?

How big is the bargaining power of buyers?

How significant is the bargaining power of suppliers?

Related news bulletins update and add the finishing touch to an overview of the economic situation in Liberia.

The aim of this study is to provide a tool which will assist strategy groups and management team specialists in making correct decisions as how to penetrate the Liberian market and how to reap the maximum commercial opportunities in dealing with business partners in this country.

Key Topics Covered:



1. LIBERIA: COUNTRY PROFILE

1.1. Geographical position

1.2. Historical background

1.3. Demography

1.4. Administrative divisions

1.5. Political situation

1.6. Economic situation

1.7. Foreign relations

1.8. Social environment and culture. Cultural differences and their impact on business negotiations

2. LIBERIA: FINANCIAL AND ECONOMIC PROFILE

2.1. Country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP): historical trends and projection

2.2. Industrial production outlook

2.3. Liberia foreign trade

2.4. Current investment climate

2.5. Labor market overview. Current employment state

2.6. Ratings by major rating agencies

3. PECULIARITIES OF DOING BUSINESS IN LIBERIA

3.1. Procedures for starting a business

3.2. Routine for building permits obtaining

3.3. Registration of ownership rights

3.4. Basic terms of providing business loans by banks

3.5. Measures for investments protection

3.6. Tax system

3.7. Foreign trade transactions

3.8. Debt collection

3.9. Business liquidation

4. LIBERIA INSURANCE INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

5. LIBERIA INSURANCE INDUSTRY PORTER FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

6. LIBERIA ECONOMY NEWS AND ANALYSIS DIGEST

