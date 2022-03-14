Libertex wins the 'Best CFD Broker - Europe' Award at the 10th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

Commenting on Libertex winning the awards, ShivKumar (CEO of GBM) said, "Libertex proved why it is the best CFD broker in Europe. With their expertise to back their decision making, Libertex has managed to retain its superior position in the financial industry and has been one of the few brands that have consistently remained an Industry leader despite the ever-changing conditions of the economy."

Commenting on winning the award, Marios Chailis (CMO of Libertex) said, "Largely in part due to its user-friendly app that is used by more than 2.2M satisfied clients, Libertex has amassed several 'Best of' awards over the years and this new award is further testament that we remain committed to providing our customers the best possible trading experience along with exceptional customer care."

About Libertex

Part of the Libertex Group, Libertex is a Broker regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, offering tradable CFDs with underlying assets being commodities, Forex, ETFs, cryptocurrencies and other. Libertex also offers commission-free investments of real stocks.

Over the years, Libertex has received more than 40 prestigious international awards and recognitions, including "The Most Trusted Broker in Europe" (Ultimate Fintech Awards, 2021). Libertex is the Official Trading Partner of Tottenham Hotspur FC bringing the exciting worlds of football and trading together.

About Global Brands Magazine

GBM has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with news and information on 'best-in-class brands ' across the globe.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different industries. We recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts.

Here are links to our social media shout outs:

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3vmafVT

Linkedin: https://bit.ly/3ph7SzM

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3Hqgt9C

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3hwHNbL

SOURCE Global Brands Publications Limited