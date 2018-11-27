Liberty Advisor Group Appoints Jay D. Norman as CEO to Expand Consulting Business

Chad Smith founder and current CEO of Liberty will assume the Executive Chairman role and will continue to lead from the front by working directly with our clients, in the same manner, he has since founding Liberty in 2008.

Norman brings over 30 years of consulting industry experience to Liberty. He is a seasoned operating executive most recently with Quintiles, the world's leading CRO, where he held leadership roles, including President of the Quintiles Consulting business. Prior to Quintiles, Jay was President and COO of Diamond Management and Technology Consulting, where he also led the Health Care and Financial Service consulting practices. Jay was also a Financial services partner at PwC and spent his formative years in consulting helping clients while at McKinsey and Accenture.

"Jay has an impressive track record of helping clients solve their most complex business and IT issues," Smith said. "Jay has a very disciplined and forthright approach that will enable him to earn the trust of our clients and people. I'm confident his entrepreneurial leadership and hands-on approach will bring demonstrable value to our clients and people, alike."

"I am very excited to be a part of a great place to work. Liberty has already built an extraordinary business comprised of senior, results-focused consultants that solve client's toughest business and IT problems. I believe that Liberty's core values, culture, and strong work ethic align with my personal values. I'm looking forward to bringing my skills and experience to help this talented team build on its successes and accelerate growth to serve our clients." said Norman.

ABOUT LIBERTY ADVISOR GROUP

Liberty Advisor Group is a mission-focused advisory and strategic consulting firm. We partner with our clients to solve their toughest business problems and improve enterprise value. Our experienced team has a proven track record in Business and Technology Transformation, Data Analytics, Business Threat Intelligence, and Mergers and Acquisitions. We offer original thinking combined with factual data to develop comprehensive, situation-specific solutions that work.

SOURCE Liberty Advisor Group

Related Links

libertyadvisorgroup.com

