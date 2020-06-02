Liberty Advisor Group Named to 2020 Best Workplaces in Chicago™

"This honor is additional confirmation of the hard work and dedication of our team of distinguished consultants. Everyday our people create an excellent workplace culture and deliver on our commitment to clients," said Chad Smith, Founding Partner and CEO, Liberty Advisor Group. "Many thanks to Great Place to Work for recognizing us and the entire Liberty team for creating one of the best workplaces in the Chicago area. I am proud to be a part of this team."

"Best workplaces like Liberty Advisor Group have built powerful foundations of trust and human connection to help carry their organizations through stressful and uncertain times," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but to do well for their businesses and for Chicago."

The final ranking and list of 2020 Best Workplaces in Chicago are available online at https://www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/chicago/2020

ABOUT LIBERTY ADVISOR GROUP

Liberty Advisor Group is a goal-oriented, client-focused and results-driven consulting firm. We are a lean, hand-picked team of strategists, technologists and entrepreneurs – battle-tested experts with a steadfast, start-up attitude. A team with an average experience of 15+ years, that has delivered over $1 billion in operating income improvement and over 300 M&A deals for our clients. Liberty has a proven track record in Business and Technology Strategy, Transformation and Assurance, Data Analytics, Business Threat Intelligence, and Mergers and Acquisitions. We collaborate, integrate and ideate in real-time with our clients to deliver situation-specific solutions that work. Liberty has been awarded Best Place to Work by Crain's Chicago Business, Consulting Magazine, Great Place to Work, and Fortune; Fastest Growing Consulting Firm by Consulting Magazine; and Top BI and Analytics Company by CIO Applications.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK IN CHICAGO

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Chicago program, visit greatplacetowork.com

SOURCE Liberty Advisor Group

