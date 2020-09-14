Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. August 2020 Monthly Update

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.

Sep 14, 2020

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is the August 2020 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ASG)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.                                   
Ticker: ASG
Monthly Update, August, 2020

Investment Approach:
Fund Style: All-Cap Growth             
Fund Strategy: Combines three growth style investment managers, each with a distinct capitalization focus (small-, mid- and large-cap) selected and continuously monitored by the Fund's Investment Advisor.

Investment Managers:

Weatherbie Capital, LLC

Small-Cap Growth


Congress Asset Management Company, LLP

Mid-Cap Growth


Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP

Large-Cap Growth

Top 20 Holdings at Month-End                  


(31.7% of equity portfolio)

1

FirstService Corp.

2.1%

2

Chegg, Inc.

1.9%

3

Nevro Corp.

1.9%

4

Paylocity Holding Corp.

1.8%

5

Visa, Inc.

1.8%

6

Microsoft Corp.

1.7%

7

Amazon.com, Inc.

1.7%

8

Facebook, Inc.

1.6%

9

Progyny, Inc.

1.6%

10

Alphabet, Inc

1.6%

11

Abbott Laboratories

1.5%

12

Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

1.5%

13

Workday, Inc.

1.5%

14

Insulet Corp.

1.5%

15

FleetCor Technologies, Inc

1.4%

16

Everbridge, Inc.

1.4%

17

NIKE, Inc.

1.3%

18

salesforce.com, Inc.

1.3%

19

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

1.3%

20

Generac Holdings, Inc.

1.3%

Holdings are subject to change.

Monthly Performance

Performance

NAV

Market Price

Premium

Beginning of month value

$6.77

$7.12

5.2%

End of month value

$7.12

$7.65

7.4%

Performance for month

5.17%

7.44%

Performance year-to-date

22.85%

25.70%

Net Assets at Month-End ($millions)

Total

$296.4

Equities

$293.4

Percent Invested

99.0%

Sector Breakdown (% of equity portfolio)*

Information Technology

31.1%

Health Care

26.0%

Consumer Discretionary

12.3%

Industrials

12.2%

Communication Services

4.7%

Financials

4.1%

Real Estate

3.9%

Materials

3.1%

Consumer Staples

2.2%

Energy                

0.4%

Total Market Value

100.0%

*Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Barra Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

New Holdings
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Holdings Liquidated
None

The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund's portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.

Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions and all primary rights in the Fund's rights offering were exercised. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.

Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.

All data is as of August 31, 2020 unless otherwise noted.                                        

Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc.
1-800-241-1850
www.all-starfunds.com
[email protected] 

SOURCE Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.

