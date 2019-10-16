Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. September 2019 Monthly Update
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.
Ticker: ASG
Monthly Update, September, 2019
Investment Approach:
Fund Style: All-Cap Growth
Fund Strategy: Combines three growth style investment managers, each with a distinct capitalization focus (small-, mid- and large-cap) selected and continuously monitored by the Fund's Investment Advisor.
Investment Managers:
Weatherbie Capital, LLC
Small-Cap Growth
Congress Asset Management Company, LLP
Mid-Cap Growth
Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP
Large-Cap Growth
Top 20 Holdings at Month-End
|
(30.0% of equity portfolio)
|
1
|
FirstService Corp.
|
2.0%
|
2
|
Insulet Corp.
|
2.0%
|
3
|
Nevro Corp.
|
1.9%
|
4
|
Paylocity Holding Corp.
|
1.8%
|
5
|
Microsoft Corp.
|
1.6%
|
6
|
Chegg, Inc.
|
1.6%
|
7
|
Casella Waste Systems, Inc.
|
1.6%
|
8
|
Yum! Brands, Inc.
|
1.5%
|
9
|
Alphabet, Inc.
|
1.4%
|
10
|
salesforce.com, Inc.
|
1.4%
|
11
|
Mondelez International, Inc.
|
1.4%
|
12
|
Autodesk, Inc.
|
1.4%
|
13
|
Abbott Laboratories
|
1.4%
|
14
|
PayPal Holdings, Inc.
|
1.3%
|
15
|
Amazon.com, Inc.
|
1.3%
|
16
|
Equinix, Inc.
|
1.3%
|
17
|
NIKE, Inc.
|
1.3%
|
18
|
Visa, Inc.
|
1.3%
|
19
|
UnitedHealth Group, Inc.
|
1.3%
|
20
|
Glaukos Corp.
|
1.2%
Holdings are subject to change.
Monthly Performance:
|
Performance
|
NAV
|
Market Price
|
Premium/(Discount)
|
Beginning of month value
|
$5.96
|
$5.91
|
-0.8%
|
End of month value
|
$5.80
|
$5.92
|
2.1%
|
Performance for month
|
-2.68%
|
0.17%
|
Performance year-to-date
|
24.78%
|
43.32%
Net Assets at Month-End ($millions)
|
Total
|
$219.2
|
Equities
|
$215.3
|
Percent Invested
|
98.2%
Sector Breakdown (% of equity portfolio)*
|
Information Technology
|
30.6%
|
Health Care
|
21.3%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
16.1%
|
Industrials
|
13.7%
|
Consumer Staples
|
4.6%
|
Real Estate
|
4.2%
|
Financials
|
3.4%
|
Communication Services
|
3.2%
|
Materials
|
2.7%
|
Energy
|
0.2%
|
Total Market Value
|
100.0%
*Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Barra Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
New Holdings
Illumina, Inc.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.
Workday, Inc., Class A
Holdings Liquidated
HEICO Corp.
Walt Disney Co.
The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund's portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.
Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.
Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.
All data is as of September 30, 2019 unless otherwise noted.
Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc.
www.all-starfunds.com
