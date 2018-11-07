Liberty Global Selects Cadent to Deliver Addressable TV Ad Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadent (www.cadent.tv), the leading platform provider for advanced and addressable TV advertising, today announced it has been selected to deliver an addressable TV advertising platform for Liberty Global, the world's largest international TV and broadband company.

Cadent Advanced TV Platform will provide Liberty Global with an open advanced advertising framework capable of supporting multiple workflows from broadcasters and content providers. Cadent's cloud-based platform will enable Liberty Global to deliver different targeted ads to households during the same program on behalf of broadcasters and content providers. The platform is designed to improve ad relevance and improve executional efficiency.

Liberty Global subsidiary Virgin Media in the UK will be the first to deploy the new platform. As announced last year, Sky is the first broadcaster to partner with Liberty Global on a joint addressable advertising initiative. Cadent's platform has open APIs that can integrate with third-party advanced advertising systems – including Sky's AdSmart platform – to deliver targeted advertising across Liberty Global's footprint. Cadent have previously worked with Liberty Global to launch addressable advertising around video on demand content in the UK.

Addressable advertising delivers significant benefits to consumers given they see ads that are relevant to them for products that they're more likely to be interested in purchasing. Meanwhile, addressable advertising also allows partners and advertisers to utilize targeting capabilities that have up to now been confined to digital advertising, with the significant advantage of the reach of major distribution platforms such as Virgin Media.

Leveraging the speed of Liberty Global's advanced DOCSIS network and next-gen set-top boxes (STBs), Cadent's cloud-based platform provides technical features and capabilities including:

Server-side ad insertion enabling rapid, "just-in-time" addressable campaign decisioning and execution, reducing the need for creative assets and business logic to physically reside on the STB.

An open API that can support multiple workflows from broadcasters and their partners as well as an architecture that controls and processes data without leaving the Liberty Global footprint.

Multiplatform TV advertising execution for content providers across the Liberty Global footprint, encompassing household addressable, network DVR, IP live, and STB and IP video-on-demand (VOD); with unified and normalized reporting that shows ad efficacy to bring value to both content owners and Liberty Global.

John Paul, Managing Director of Advanced Advertising and Data for Liberty Global, comments: "Liberty Global is focused on enabling advertising experiences that improve outcomes for both our content partners and customers. Not only does addressable TV enable today's national brand advertisers to reach target audiences more effectively, it also enables first-time or more regionally focused businesses to benefit from TV in ways never before possible."

Nick Troiano, CEO of Cadent, adds: "Liberty Global continues to be at the forefront of innovation with advanced and addressable advertising. As the demand for both data-driven and brand-safe video advertising accelerates, we're proud to be playing such a central role in helping Liberty Global serve their TV content owners, advertisers, and viewers. We're also very excited to expand deeper into the European market after a long-history of success in the U.S. Cadent is committed to empowering the evolution of TV advertising with an extensible technology platform designed to manage the complexity of campaign management and execution."

Cadent provides marketers, agencies, operators, and media owners with data-driven solutions for buying and selling TV advertising. Earlier this year, the company consolidated its brands: Cross MediaWorks, Cadent Network, Cadent Technology (formerly BlackArrow), and one2one media into a unified new brand – Cadent.

Additional information about Cadent can be found at: www.Cadent.tv. More information about Liberty Global is available at: www.LibertyGlobal.com.

About Liberty Global:

Liberty Global is the world's largest international TV and broadband company, with operations in 10 European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Unitymedia, Telenet and UPC. We invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the video, internet and communications revolution. Our substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable us to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect 21 million customers subscribing to 45 million TV, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve over 6 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service through 12 million access points across our footprint. In addition, Liberty Global owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture in the Netherlands with 4 million customers subscribing to 10 million fixed-line and 5 million mobile services, as well as significant investments in ITV, All3Media, ITI Neovision, Casa Systems, LionsGate, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks.

About Cadent:

Cadent powers the evolution of TV brand advertising. Cadent provides marketers, agencies, operators, and media owners with data-driven solutions for buying and selling TV advertising. By connecting brands with national TV audiences across cable, broadcast and digital media, Cadent's technology improves efficiencies and boosts the results of linear, addressable, and cross-screen campaigns. In the US, Cadent's national platform provides access to 100 million households. For more information, visit www.cadent.tv or follow @CadentTV.

