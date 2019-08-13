Liberty Global Transaction Solutions Appoints Jugdeep Singh To Lead International M&A Tax Advisory Team

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Global Transaction Solutions (GTS) announces the appointment of Jugdeep Singh as Head of Tax, based in London. Mr. Singh will manage the Liberty GTS international tax liability insurance team for tax risks related to M&A transactions, restructurings and other bespoke situations throughout its global network of offices, reporting to Rowan Bamford, President of Liberty GTS.

"Liberty GTS is one of the most experienced M&A teams within the global insurance market," stated Mr. Bamford. "Jugdeep's breadth of expertise in advising clients on international tax issues deepens our in-house tax capabilities and his recruitment demonstrates our commitment to providing exceptional service to our broker and client partners across the full suite of M&A insurance products."

Mr. Singh has more than twenty years' experience serving with leading global professional services firms in London and New York advising on tax structuring and diligence across a broad range of cross-border M&A transactions, acting for both corporate and institutional clients. Most recently, he was with the Financial Services Transaction Tax division within M&A for Ernst & Young in London for eight years, latterly as an Associate Partner. Mr. Singh was responsible for tax advisory engagements within the Banking and Asset Management sectors, focusing on tax due diligence and tax structuring for both buy-side and sell-side transactions.

Before that, he worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers in its London and New York offices over a fourteen-year period including holding the position of UK Tax Senior Manager within the Financial Services International Structuring team in London, following his roles as US Tax Manager and UK Tax Manager in New York.

Liberty GTS operates as a global, stand-alone unit, providing brokers and clients with centralized M&A capabilities across its network of offices in North America and the Asia-Pacific and EMEA regions. Liberty GTS underwrites mergers and acquisitions lines of business on behalf of Liberty Mutual's Lloyd's of London Syndicate 4472 and Liberty Mutual Insurance Group platforms.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual's purpose is to help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow. The promise we make to our customers throughout the world is to provide protection for the unexpected, delivered with care.

In business since 1912 and headquartered in Boston, Mass., today we are the fifth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2018 gross written premium. We also rank 75th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S., based on 2018 revenue. As of December 31, 2018, we had $41.6 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ nearly 50,000 people in 30 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers' compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety and commercial property.

You can learn more by visiting: www.libertymutualinsurance.com

Contact:

Richard Angevine

617-574-6638

richard.angevine@libertymutual.com

SOURCE Liberty Global Transaction Solutions (GTS)

Related Links

http://www.libertymutualinsurance.com

