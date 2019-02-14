Liberty Health Sciences Announces Executive and Board Changes

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), as mentioned in the Company's Feb 12, 2019 press release, continues to work towards enhancing its directors and senior executives based in the United States, to more closely align with the US geographical focus of the business.

In accordance with this strategy, George Scorsis, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, has resigned and will also be stepping down from his Board position. In the interim, Mr. Scorsis will be replaced by Victor E. Mancebo, the Company's current President who is a resident in the State of Florida and has in-depth knowledge of the Company's day to day operations. Victor's appointment ensures that there will be no need for a ramping up period to become familiar with the Company's operations. Victor will serve as the Company's interim Chief Executive Officer and will be appointed to fill the vacancy on the Board until a replacement is sourced for the role.

Similarly, the Company is announcing the resignation of Rene Gulliver, the Company's Chief Financial Officer effective April 14, 2019. Mr. Gulliver will be replaced by Scott Meyers, currently the Company's Director of Finance, who shall serve in the role of interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Meyers was born and raised in the Illinois area.

The Company has commenced an executive recruitment effort to recruit US individuals to fill the permanent Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer roles.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. Liberty's measured approach to expansion opportunities is focused on maximizing returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers' well-being at the forefront of what we do. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations related to the Company's production capabilities, expectations concerning the receipt of all necessary approvals from the Florida Department of Health, expectations concerning the opening of new dispensaries and the expansion of its greenhouse space, and the Company's future expansion and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

