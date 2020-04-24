Liberty Health Sciences Announces Expansion of its Cannabis Brand Portfolio

Liberty's portfolio of premium products include Clarity Brands, Papa's Herb, Mary's Medicinal, G Pen, PAX, Lemon and Grass, Liberty Health Sciences, Zentient and Pretty Pistil

TORONTO, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high quality cannabis, announced today the expansion to its award-winning brand portfolio of premium products that are available at all of its locations in Florida. Today Liberty launched its Liberty Health Sciences Shake brand to join its expanded and current portfolio that includes innovative cannabis products and formats, including premium flower, CBD, topicals, tinctures, extract and vape products.

Liberty recently introduced Clarity Brands www.claritybrands.life that includes oil derived products on cartridges and G Pen pods and is available in all of its stores.

The Company has also recently introduced the all-new Papa's Herb classic 510 Cartridge pen to its Papa's Herb line up that has proven to be a popular new item in all of the dispensaries. In addition, Liberty has extended its popular offering of G Pen devices to include Roam, Elite, Connect, Gio, Pro, and Nova.

"We are always looking for ways to enhance our product offerings and find ways to better serve our patient's needs," said Victor Mancebo, Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "Our passion and determination is to provide accessibility of best in class products at valued prices, especially during these challenging times. We are excited to grow our offering and provide the right cannabis derived medical options at a time when people need affordable ways to maintain their wellness and continue to practice social distancing."

Products under the Liberty umbrella include:

Clarity Brands: Clarity Brands promotes the clarification of body and soul through the use of cannabis products that are lab tested and organically and locally farm grown.

Zentient: Zentient™️ represents a line of premium CBD and THC balanced products including topicals, vapes, and oral solutions made from a proprietary formula of ultra-high-quality cannabinoids.

Pretty Pistil: Pretty Pistil is a powerful (feminine house brand) that brings a beautifully balanced approach to high quality cannabis experiences for those with sophisticated tastes and a rebellious spirit.

Papa's Herb: Papa's Herb™️ specializes in providing value products to the market. The brand highly prioritizes and is hyper-focused on their customers first. They offer quality Flower products at an always accessible price-point for all to enjoy.

Mary's Medicinal: Best known as the developer and exclusive distributor of the award-winning Transdermal Cannabis Patch, Mary's is transforming how people view and utilize cannabis; developing products that maximize the benefits of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other plant nutrients.

G Pen: Grenco Science®, the maker of the G Pen Gio, Pro, Connect, Elite and Nova, is a leader in engineering advanced cannabis vaporizers, known for its aesthetics, portability, functionality, and user experience.

PAX: PAX is a leader in the design and development of premium cannabis vaporization technologies and devices.

Lemon and Grass: Lemon and Grass combines nature, science, and tech to formulate, and deliver, the highest standard of product. We strive for consistency to ensure that each and every time you use Lemon and Grass products, the results are reliable.

Patients may place an order online at: www.libertyhealthsciences.com for in-store pick-up or free delivery.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. Liberty's measured approach to expansion opportunities is focused on maximizing returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers' well-being at the forefront of what we do. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations related to the Company's production capabilities, expectations concerning the receipt of all necessary approvals from the Florida Department of Health, expectations concerning the opening of new dispensaries and the expansion of its greenhouse space, and the Company's future expansion and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

