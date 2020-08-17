Liberty Health Sciences Announces Strategic Partnership with Seed Junky™ Genetics to Bring Unique Cannabis Strains to Florida

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high-quality cannabis, announced today a partnership with Seed Junky™ Genetics (SJG) www.seedjunky.com, a seasoned California-based pioneer in the cannabis industry, to sell and distribute its world-renowned and potent assortment of award-winning cannabis strains. SJG has developed an unparalleled amount of varieties of genetics and is a leader in cannabis cultivation, excelling in the smokable flower category. Liberty plans to roll out a variety of SJG products to all of its Florida locations between November and December of this year.

Dedicated to trailblazing innovation and driven by experienced scientists using state-of-the-art technology, SJG follows strict breeding standards, improving standard product lines and ensuring customers receive only the finest quality genetics. Top California cannabis brands credit SJG for being able to offer world-class and powerful cultivars to the marketplace. SJG's THC content has been known to exceed 30 percent and is known for its record-breaking yielding in gamma of strains.

SJG has made a lasting name for itself by creating notable strains including Wedding Cake, Ice Cream Cake, The Soap, Christmas Tree, Georgia Pie, Kush Mints, LA Kush Cake, Jealousy, Emerald Cut, Emergen-C, Jungle Cake, Animal Mints, and countless other strains.

"This is a historical moment for Liberty and the entire state of Florida as we embark on this groundbreaking partnership with Seed Junky™ Genetics," said Victor Mancebo, Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "We are excited to introduce our patients to a true premium connoisseur cannabis product. While many cannabis companies are still working with 30-year-old strains, SJG is constantly developing and maintaining new genetics that have become exceptionally unique to cannabis markets in existence today. This also comes at a time when we have just completed our build-out of our new state-of-the-art tissue culture lab, where we will develop, mitigate, control, correct, and store genetics for the company as we expand and develop the Florida market, subject to approval from the Florida Department of Health."

Seed Junky™ Genetics was created by Jbeezy, a distinguish breeder with more than 15 years of breeding experience in combining high THC and high terpene blends. Jbeezy has demonstrated the ability to identify flavors and selections that connoisseurs of cannabis around the world love. What remains constant with the top brands in the industry is Seed Junky™ Genetics.

Unlike other breeders, the Seed Junky™ team cultivates in large-scale production facilities that allows their team to provide standard operating procedures to their cultivation partners. This allows the cultivator to hit the ground running and optimize the cultivation of each cultivar. Seed Junky™ Genetics understands that providing commercially viable genetics to the growers ensures that the end user will receive the highest quality end product. Jbeezy is a relentless innovator who prides himself on bringing "the new, new" to the cannabis industry.

Patients may place an order online at www.libertyhealthsciences.com for in-store pick-up or delivery.

About Seed Junky™ Genetics

Seed Junky™ Genetics is a seasoned California-based pioneer in the Cannabis industry, with 15 years of breeding experience. Seed Junky™ prides itself on identifying flavors and selections that connoisseurs of cannabis around the world love, as well as cultivating in large scale production facilities. For more information visit: www.seedjunky.com

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high-quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. Liberty's measured approach to expansion opportunities is focused on maximizing returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers' well-being at the forefront of what we do. For more information visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.

