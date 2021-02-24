Liberty Health Sciences Announces the Opening of its 30th and 31st Dispensary in Florida

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high-quality cannabis, announced today the opening of its 30th dispensary in Port Charlotte in Charlotte County, Florida. The facility is located at 4656 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, Fl 33980. Operating hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Company's 31st dispensary will open in the next several days, pending final Florida Department of Health approvals, in Fort Pierce in Lucie County. The new dispensary will feature the Company's first medical marijuana drive-thru service and maintain the same operating hours as the Port Charlotte location.

The Port Charlotte dispensary will add to the company's strong network of locations from Tampa south to Ft. Myers. Fort Pierce increases Liberty's presence on the central coast of eastern Florida.

"These two new dispensaries, plus the inauguration of the drive-thru service in Fort Pierce, further increase Liberty's strong and physical presence across the state," said George Gremse, interim Chief Executive Officer. "This continued expansion, together with enhancements like drive-thru service and an expanding product line are designed to address our patients' needs and provide easy access."

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a high-quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations related to the Company's production capabilities, expectations concerning the receipt of all necessary approvals from the Florida Department of Health, expectations concerning the opening of new dispensaries and the expansion of its greenhouse space, and the Company's future expansion and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Related Links

http://www.libertyhealthsciences.com/

