Liberty Health Sciences Approved To Dispense Pre-Roll Products, Soon Available At Dispensaries Across Florida

TORONTO, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high quality cannabis, announced today that it received Florida Department of Health (DOH) approval on March 26th to sell pre-rolls along with whole flower smokable products to patients in Florida.

Liberty will be one of the first companies to offer pre-rolls of cannabis in a variety of strains and potencies, which will be available for purchase in Liberty dispensaries across the state. Patients will now be able to smoke the substance legally under a bill (SB 182) signed into law last week by Governor Ron DeSantis, which revoked the existing ban on smoking medical marijuana. The new law provides patients the ability to access medicine in the form their doctor determines best for them, whether it's smoking medical marijuana or utilizing other delivery systems.

"We have seen first-hand how easier access to cannabis positively impacts our patient's lives," said Victor E. Mancebo, interim Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "We hope to bring additional visibility to the importance access plays in helping our patients cope with a host of ailments and other complicated medical conditions. Time and again, we hear from patients how whole-flower marijuana has saved them from negative side effects of prescription drugs.

"We applaud Governor DeSantis for signing bill SB 182 that allows qualified patients to smoke medical marijuana. We are ready to meet the needs of our patients and will work with doctors who prescribe safe, smokable flower to best treat their patients with the delivery mechanism they feel is most appropriate," said Mancebo.

Nearly 195,000 Floridians have signed up with the Department of Health to receive medical marijuana as a form of treatment for a list of qualifying illnesses, such as cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, HIV/AIDs, chronic pain and others. More than 2,000 physicians have taken the state-mandated course that qualifies them to examine patients and recommend products that meet their individual needs.

Today, Liberty operates 12 dispensaries, which are located in in the following cities: Dania Beach, Miami, Palm Harbor, St. Petersburg, Tampa (Hyde Park), Winter Haven, Merritt Island, North Miami, Port St. Lucie, Summerfield, Orange Park, and Gainesville. Patients can also place orders online that will be ready for in-store pick-up or enjoy same-day free delivery.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. Liberty's measured approach to expansion opportunities is focused on maximizing returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers' well-being at the forefront of what we do. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.

