Liberty Health Sciences Approved To Manufacture And Dispense Solei Sungrown Cannabis ("Solei") Products In FL Dispensaries

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high quality cannabis, announced today that it has received approval from the Florida Department of Health to manufacture and dispense a line of products branded as Solei, developed by Aphria, a leading global cannabis company.

Solei will be available in a wide variety of product consumption alternatives, with easy-to-use instructions designed to simplify cannabis use.

"We are excited to introduce our line of Solei brand products to the U.S. market along with our growing portfolio of premium brands. Liberty is committed to delivering a diverse selection to our important customers in a safe and caring environment," said George Scorsis, CEO of Liberty Health Sciences. "Consumers in Florida will benefit from Solei's simplified approach to consuming cannabis and we will offer an assortment of carefully curated products and strains with different experiences."

Solei brand products will be available in all Liberty Cannabis Education Centers across the state of Florida by mid-October.

Solei brand products include:

Solei Beam Vaporizer Pens:

"Renew" – Indica strain (360 mg THC: 40 mg CBD)

"Unplug" – Indica strain (300 mg THC: 100 mg CBD)

"Balanced" – Indica strain (200 mg THC: 200 mg CBD)

"Balanced" – Sativa strain (200 mg THC: 200 mg CBD)

"Free" – Indica strain (360 mg CBD: 40 mg THC)

"Sens" – Sativa strain (300 mg CBD: 100 mg THC)

"Gather" – Sativa strain (320 mg THC: 80 mg CBD)

Solei Oral Spray – 10 mg / mL:

CBD

Balanced CBD: THC – Indica strain

THC – (Indica and Sativa strain)

Liberty has doubled its cultivation space in Florida with production commencing at its Liberty Health Sciences 360 Innovation Campus (the "360 Campus") in Gainesville. The campus is used for the cultivation of premium grade cannabis along with R&D for future genetic study programs. Liberty also provides same-day or next-day statewide delivery of its premium products.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.



LHS is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience because of our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence/superiority from seed to sale and beyond. Liberty's stringent investment criteria for expansion maximizes returns to shareholders, while focusing on significant near-and mid-term opportunities while keeping consumers' well-being at the forefront of what we do. Liberty has an extensive background in highly regulated industries, with expertise in becoming a low-cost producer. Liberty leverages commercial greenhouse knowledge to deliver high-quality, clean, and safe pharmaceutical grade cannabis to consumers. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations related to the availability and sale of Solei Products, production capacities and square footage, the receipt of all necessary approvals and the Company's future expansion and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Liberty Health Sciences Inc.