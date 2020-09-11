Liberty Health Sciences Introduces Florida to Premium Cannabis Confections and Other Edibles by Clarity Brands and Big Pete's

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high-quality cannabis, announced today that pending approval from the Florida Department of Agriculture (FDACS) and Department of Health, the Company will be expanding its product line with the introduction of edible cannabis products.

Liberty plans to introduce an assortment of edibles including cookies, chocolates, pretzels, chips, bars, lozenges, gummies and other baked goods and beverages to its Florida patients by early November starting with a state-wide roll out of Big Pete's www.bigpetestreats.com cannabis-infused cookies and Clarity Brands www.claritybrands.life THC edible gummies, cookies and energy bites.

"We are excited to partner with some of the best edibles companies in the country to better serve our customers who have been anxiously awaiting the new rules for edible sales in the state," said Victor Mancebo, Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "There is strong demand for edibles among our patients and we anticipate it will make up a significant portion of our overall sales in the coming months. We are also happy to provide our customers more alternatives as to how they can consume and enjoy our products for a myriad of health benefits."

Liberty recently constructed a state-of-the-art commercial-grade kitchen at its Gainesville-based LHS360 production facility capable of producing a wide range of cannabis infused products including cookies, gummies, confectionary foods, and beverages.

ArcView Market Research and BDS Analytics report that by 2022 the cannabis edibles market is projected to quadruple in the US and Canada to $4.1 billion.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.:

Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a high-quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed-to-sale. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected closing date and the sale of the specified assets in Florida and Ohio. There is no certainty that the transactions will be completed by the anticipated closing date or at all. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

